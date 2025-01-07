Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 3 here

Games Done Quick is back to help kick off another exciting new year. This year's edition of Awesome Games Done Quick brings the world's top speedrunners come together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $330,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. It takes two to slide across Hyrule.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 3 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:16 AM VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch a_variety_pack 35:00:00 7:06 AM Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy Co-op Normal - PC swordsmankirby, Bbforky 25:00 7:38 AM Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Richter Any% - PC Lonely 35:00 8:20 AM Unicorn Overlord Any% Story - Switch Kuro 24:00 8:59 AM Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana All Story Bosses - PC bramhallthefifth 1:30:00 10:51 AM Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Spyro 1 Any% NBS - PC toastedkat 50:00 11:56 AM F-Zero GX All Tracks Max Speed - GC FifanGX 1:10:00 1:13 PM Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells Kaizo SMW Any% - SNES revolug 22:00 1:58 PM Super Mario Bros. Any% STA - NES GTAce, SuperSonic, scalpel, JeremyMKW 1:15:00 3:00 PM Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Max% - PS3 Xem 2:50:00 6:20 PM The Last of Us: Left Behind Remake Grounded - PS5 AnthonyCaliber 40:00 7:07 PM Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Ending A NG - PC Ecdycis 43:00 8:05 PM Silent Hill 2 (2024) New Game Light Restricted - PC CaptainEzekiel 2:05:00 10:35 PM Condemned: Criminal Origins Any% - PC Draiga 1:45:00 11:56 PM Crow Country Any% Restricted Survival Horror - PC RJsmangit 23:00 12:28 AM Resident Evil: Deadly Silence Jill (Classic, Bad Ending) - DS Bobbeigh 34:00 1:14 AM Resident Evil Survivor New Game Easy - PS Punchy 40:00 2:01 AM Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Any% - PC Failracer 1:10:00 3:18 AM Crypt Custodian Any% Easy - PC Inari Houzumi 55:00 4:20 AM White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Any% Route Choice - PC shmumbler 15:00 4:44 AM Desert Maximum Hotshot Any% - PC Spooty 33:00 5:24 AM Crossroad OS Any% - PC allison8bit 15:00 5:53 AM Batman Forever: The Arcade Game 1CC Attempt - Arcade LRock617 26:00

8:20AM - Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord was one of Shacknews' favorite games last year. This overlooked gem is making its GDQ debut as Kuro looks to run through this strategy game in just 24 minutes.

7:07PM - Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

In a year full of remakes and remasters, Dead Rising was among last year's best and also among the most overlooked. Capcom's undead action remake is making its GDQ debut showing off its various changes, as well as some of the glitches that make it a GDQ darling.

8:05PM - Silent Hill 2 (2024)

Silent Hill 2 was one of the most critically acclaimed remakes of 2024, so it only makes sense that it headline this year's horror block. CaptainEzekiel will walk everyone through this gem as part of its GDQ debut.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.