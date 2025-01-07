New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 3 here

With more than $330,000 raised for charity, AGDQ 2025 heads into its third day.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Games Done Quick is back to help kick off another exciting new year. This year's edition of Awesome Games Done Quick brings the world's top speedrunners come together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $330,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. It takes two to slide across Hyrule.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 3 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 3 Schedule
Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:16 AM VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch a_variety_pack 35:00:00
7:06 AM Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy Co-op Normal - PC swordsmankirby, Bbforky 25:00
7:38 AM Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Richter Any% - PC Lonely 35:00
8:20 AM Unicorn Overlord Any% Story - Switch Kuro 24:00
8:59 AM Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana All Story Bosses - PC bramhallthefifth 1:30:00
10:51 AM Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Spyro 1 Any% NBS - PC toastedkat 50:00
11:56 AM F-Zero GX All Tracks Max Speed - GC FifanGX 1:10:00
1:13 PM Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells Kaizo SMW Any% - SNES revolug 22:00
1:58 PM Super Mario Bros. Any% STA - NES GTAce, SuperSonic, scalpel, JeremyMKW 1:15:00
3:00 PM Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando Max% - PS3 Xem 2:50:00
6:20 PM The Last of Us: Left Behind Remake Grounded - PS5 AnthonyCaliber 40:00
7:07 PM Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Ending A NG - PC Ecdycis 43:00
8:05 PM Silent Hill 2 (2024) New Game Light Restricted - PC CaptainEzekiel 2:05:00
10:35 PM Condemned: Criminal Origins Any% - PC Draiga 1:45:00
11:56 PM Crow Country Any% Restricted Survival Horror - PC RJsmangit 23:00
12:28 AM Resident Evil: Deadly Silence Jill (Classic, Bad Ending) - DS Bobbeigh 34:00
1:14 AM Resident Evil Survivor New Game Easy - PS Punchy 40:00
2:01 AM Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Any% - PC Failracer 1:10:00
3:18 AM Crypt Custodian Any% Easy - PC Inari Houzumi 55:00
4:20 AM White Day: A Labyrinth Named School Any% Route Choice - PC shmumbler 15:00
4:44 AM Desert Maximum Hotshot Any% - PC Spooty 33:00
5:24 AM Crossroad OS Any% - PC allison8bit 15:00
5:53 AM Batman Forever: The Arcade Game 1CC Attempt - Arcade LRock617 26:00

8:20AM - Unicorn Overlord

Unicorn Overlord
Source: Sega

Unicorn Overlord was one of Shacknews' favorite games last year. This overlooked gem is making its GDQ debut as Kuro looks to run through this strategy game in just 24 minutes.

7:07PM - Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Source: Capcom

In a year full of remakes and remasters, Dead Rising was among last year's best and also among the most overlooked. Capcom's undead action remake is making its GDQ debut showing off its various changes, as well as some of the glitches that make it a GDQ darling.

8:05PM - Silent Hill 2 (2024)

Silent Hill 2 (2024)
Source: Konami

Silent Hill 2 was one of the most critically acclaimed remakes of 2024, so it only makes sense that it headline this year's horror block. CaptainEzekiel will walk everyone through this gem as part of its GDQ debut.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

    January 7, 2025 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 3 here

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 6:08 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $352,021 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 3rd day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
      Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
      Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 6:09 AM

      Latest GDQ VODs:
      New Super Lucky's Tale - Any% - PC - Time: 00:56:25 - https://youtu.be/7UHOoPlJXtg
      New Super Lucky's Tale - Attend the Concert was met


      Dick Tracy - Any% - NES - Time: 00:21:45 - https://youtu.be/vu14CH_u5-Y


      Snake Rattle 'n' Roll - Any% (2-Player) - NES - Time: 00:06:59 - https://youtu.be/1gGFYeX1jU4


      Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - All Ranger - SNES - Time: 00:29:14 - https://youtu.be/GbpBK5H7r7k


      Ninja Gaiden II - Any% - NES - Time: 00:10:49 - https://youtu.be/o1qCrkDvpH8


      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Any% No Credit Warp - Switch - Time: 00:40:09 - https://youtu.be/qdkLgOEKsOs
      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - First Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $610, $1191 was raised in total.
      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Fourth Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $300, $1136 was raised in total.
      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Second Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $660, $886 was raised in total.
      Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Third Character's Name - 'UwU' won with $1093, $1638 was raised in total.


      Pizza Possum - Co-op Triple Crown - PC - Time: 00:17:30 - https://youtu.be/HPjJbwzn9k8
      Pizza Possum - Runner Costume Dress-Up was met


      Peglin - Any% - Character Bidwar - PC - Time: 00:17:25 - https://youtu.be/VOmg_LBpfAU
      Peglin - Character Choice - 'Balladin' won with $355, $790 was raised in total.


      Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop - Challenge Adventure - Mobile - Time: 00:12:11 - https://youtu.be/irrMEuBET_c


      Rain World: Downpour - Rivulet - Story - PC - Time: 00:41:05 - https://youtu.be/aDS0RuYvDr4


      Rabbids Go Home - All Missions Race - PC - Time: 00:48:10 - https://youtu.be/sOj0I_Zz56Q


      UFO 50 - Various Games Showcase - PC - Time: 00:56:11 - https://youtu.be/38vug-2rROI
      UFO 50 - File Select Ambience - 'Golf' won with $50, $90 was raised in total.
      UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry was met
      UFO 50 - Warptank Color Choice - 'Pink' won with $462, $547 was raised in total.


      Super Meat Boy - Any% - PC - Time: 00:20:14 - https://youtu.be/8_ByOm1WcTg
      Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels was not met


      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS - Time: 01:10:06 - https://youtu.be/lL2WMTqlUXo
      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi - 'Kill Yoshi' won with $2054, $3962 was raised in total.
      Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase was met


      Sonic Origins - Sonic & Knuckles - Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC - Time: 00:34:33 - https://youtu.be/unzH4KishOU


      Have A Nice Death - Fresh File Any% - PC - Time: 00:21:08 - https://youtu.be/w3xAyK5TeiU


      The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - Switch - Time: 00:28:56 - https://youtu.be/27wvhVy3rJQ
      BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was met


      Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Any% - PC - Time: 00:54:35 - https://youtu.be/Pn_9sglOpfk


      Horizon Forbidden West - NG+ Story - PS5 - Time: 01:41:44 - https://youtu.be/1MXjfG82or4
      Horizon Forbidden West - All Relic Ruins was met
      Horizon Forbidden West - Upgrade to NG+ Ultra Hard was met


      Yakuza - Any% - PS3 - Time: 01:57:49 - https://youtu.be/rlKI5-0ayiU
      Yakuza - Bonus Secret Boss Fight was met


      Beat Slayer - Easy + Ult Kick - PC - Time: 00:37:39 - https://youtu.be/OBzlbVswew8


      Pru the Pigeon - Any% - PC - Time: 00:17:38 - https://youtu.be/0E07MLrrw5A
      Pru the Pigeon - Upgrade to 57 Hot Dogs was met


      Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood - Low% - PC - Time: 00:21:12 - https://youtu.be/MXiMuP4ICag
      Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood - Say the Animals was met





      Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42734437#item_42734437

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 6:09 AM

      Now: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Beat The Game - PC
      Next: VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Switch
      Then: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy
      Soon: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin


      Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is being run by DanTheVP and is expepected to take 45 minutes.
      Catch DanTheVP at: https://www.twitch.tv/danthevp Twitter: danthevp
      Asuka424 will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice
      As part of the speedrun of VA-11 Hall-A, the jukebox in the bar is set to a single song. You get to pick which of those songs is used.
      Top options: Go! Go! Streaming-Chan! ($165), Will You Remember Me ($145), Everything Will Be Okay ($140), March of the White Knights ($90)



      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
      Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
      Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3389), Dandy & Randy DX ($2598)



      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This is at $2940 of $8000

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: Japanese ($11), English ($0)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 6:17 AM

      Now: VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch
      Next: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - PC
      Then: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
      Soon: Unicorn Overlord


      VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is being run by a_variety_pack and is expepected to take 35 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice
      As part of the speedrun of VA-11 Hall-A, the jukebox in the bar is set to a single song. You get to pick which of those songs is used.
      Top options: All Systems Go! ($190), Go! Go! Streaming-Chan! ($190), Will You Remember Me ($145), Everything Will Be Okay ($140)



      Catch a_variety_pack at: https://www.twitch.tv/a_variety_pack
      Commentating will be: PippyInATopHat
      JD Puppy will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
      Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
      Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3414), Dandy & Randy DX ($2618)



      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This is at $3280 of $8000

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: Japanese ($11), English ($0)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 7:02 AM

      Now: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Co-op Normal - PC
      Next: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - PC
      Then: Unicorn Overlord
      Soon: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana


      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy is being run by swordsmankirby, Bbforky and is expepected to take 25 minutes. This run is tagged with 'coop'.

      Incentives for this run:
      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
      Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
      Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3534), Dandy & Randy DX ($2838)



      Catch swordsmankirby at: https://www.twitch.tv/swordsmankirby Youtube: swordsmankirby Twitter: swordsmankirby
      Catch Bbforky at: https://www.twitch.tv/bbforky Twitter: Bbforky
      JD Puppy will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This is at $5280 of $8000

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: English ($30), Japanese ($21)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 7:37 AM

      Now: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Richter Any% - PC
      Next: Unicorn Overlord - Switch
      Then: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
      Soon: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy


      Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin is being run by Lonely and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
      Catch Lonely at: https://twitch.tv/lonely___sr
      Commentating will be: Bobbeigh
      JD Puppy will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This is at $6510 of $8000

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: Japanese ($46), English ($30)



      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
      Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
      Top options: Blue ($50), Purple ($50), Black ($0), Green ($0)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 8:14 AM

      Now: Unicorn Overlord - Any% Story - Switch
      Next: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - PC
      Then: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
      Soon: F-Zero GX


      Unicorn Overlord is being run by Kuro* and is expepected to take 24 minutes.
      Catch Kuro* at: https://www.twitch.tv/kuroasterisk Twitter: KuroAsterisk
      Commentating will be: Crak_atak, theoretically_moss
      JD Puppy will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This is at $8000 of $8000

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: Japanese ($92), English ($30)



      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
      Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
      Top options: Blue ($125), Retro ($100), Purple ($85), Pink ($75)



      Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
      Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
      This is at $70 of $30000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 8:53 AM

      Now: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - All Story Bosses - PC
      Next: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - PC
      Then: F-Zero GX
      Soon: Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells


      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is being run by bramhallthefifth and is expepected to take 1 hour 30 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
      If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
      This has been met!

      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
      Top options: Japanese ($117), English ($110)



      Catch bramhallthefifth at: http://www.twitch.tv/bramhallthefifth
      Commentating will be: KingJO444, GhostKumo
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
      Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
      Top options: Retro ($540), Pink ($405), Blue ($175), Purple ($110)



      Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
      Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
      This is at $2530 of $30000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 7, 2025 10:45 AM

      Now: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Spyro 1 - Any% NBS - PC
      Next: F-Zero GX - GC
      Then: Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells
      Soon: Super Mario Bros.


      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is being run by toastedkat and is expepected to take 50 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
      Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
      Top options: Pink ($1010), Retro ($720), Blue ($320), Purple ($115)



      Commentating will be: chaimyyyy, DylanJayFox, Dereklander
      Threach will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
      Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
      This is at $7398 of $30000



