Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 3 here

Games Done Quick is back to help kick off another exciting new year. This year's edition of Awesome Games Done Quick brings the world's top speedrunners come together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After one day, the runners have raised over $330,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 2. It takes two to slide across Hyrule.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 3 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 3, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 3 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:16 AM
|VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
|NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch
|a_variety_pack
|35:00:00
|7:06 AM
|Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy
|Co-op Normal - PC
|swordsmankirby, Bbforky
|25:00
|7:38 AM
|Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
|Richter Any% - PC
|Lonely
|35:00
|8:20 AM
|Unicorn Overlord
|Any% Story - Switch
|Kuro
|24:00
|8:59 AM
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
|All Story Bosses - PC
|bramhallthefifth
|1:30:00
|10:51 AM
|Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
|Spyro 1 Any% NBS - PC
|toastedkat
|50:00
|11:56 AM
|F-Zero GX
|All Tracks Max Speed - GC
|FifanGX
|1:10:00
|1:13 PM
|Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells
|Kaizo SMW Any% - SNES
|revolug
|22:00
|1:58 PM
|Super Mario Bros.
|Any% STA - NES
|GTAce, SuperSonic, scalpel, JeremyMKW
|1:15:00
|3:00 PM
|Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
|Max% - PS3
|Xem
|2:50:00
|6:20 PM
|The Last of Us: Left Behind Remake
|Grounded - PS5
|AnthonyCaliber
|40:00
|7:07 PM
|Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
|Ending A NG - PC
|Ecdycis
|43:00
|8:05 PM
|Silent Hill 2 (2024)
|New Game Light Restricted - PC
|CaptainEzekiel
|2:05:00
|10:35 PM
|Condemned: Criminal Origins
|Any% - PC
|Draiga
|1:45:00
|11:56 PM
|Crow Country
|Any% Restricted Survival Horror - PC
|RJsmangit
|23:00
|12:28 AM
|Resident Evil: Deadly Silence
|Jill (Classic, Bad Ending) - DS
|Bobbeigh
|34:00
|1:14 AM
|Resident Evil Survivor
|New Game Easy - PS
|Punchy
|40:00
|2:01 AM
|Warhammer 40K: Space Marine
|Any% - PC
|Failracer
|1:10:00
|3:18 AM
|Crypt Custodian
|Any% Easy - PC
|Inari Houzumi
|55:00
|4:20 AM
|White Day: A Labyrinth Named School
|Any% Route Choice - PC
|shmumbler
|15:00
|4:44 AM
|Desert Maximum
|Hotshot Any% - PC
|Spooty
|33:00
|5:24 AM
|Crossroad OS
|Any% - PC
|allison8bit
|15:00
|5:53 AM
|Batman Forever: The Arcade Game
|1CC Attempt - Arcade
|LRock617
|26:00
8:20AM - Unicorn Overlord
Unicorn Overlord was one of Shacknews' favorite games last year. This overlooked gem is making its GDQ debut as Kuro looks to run through this strategy game in just 24 minutes.
7:07PM - Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
In a year full of remakes and remasters, Dead Rising was among last year's best and also among the most overlooked. Capcom's undead action remake is making its GDQ debut showing off its various changes, as well as some of the glitches that make it a GDQ darling.
8:05PM - Silent Hill 2 (2024)
Silent Hill 2 was one of the most critically acclaimed remakes of 2024, so it only makes sense that it headline this year's horror block. CaptainEzekiel will walk everyone through this gem as part of its GDQ debut.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 3 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $352,021 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 3rd day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
Latest GDQ VODs:
New Super Lucky's Tale - Any% - PC - Time: 00:56:25 - https://youtu.be/7UHOoPlJXtg
New Super Lucky's Tale - Attend the Concert was met
Dick Tracy - Any% - NES - Time: 00:21:45 - https://youtu.be/vu14CH_u5-Y
Snake Rattle 'n' Roll - Any% (2-Player) - NES - Time: 00:06:59 - https://youtu.be/1gGFYeX1jU4
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers - All Ranger - SNES - Time: 00:29:14 - https://youtu.be/GbpBK5H7r7k
Ninja Gaiden II - Any% - NES - Time: 00:10:49 - https://youtu.be/o1qCrkDvpH8
Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Any% No Credit Warp - Switch - Time: 00:40:09 - https://youtu.be/qdkLgOEKsOs
Final Fantasy Legend 2 - First Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $610, $1191 was raised in total.
Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Fourth Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $300, $1136 was raised in total.
Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Second Character's Name - 'Lugi' won with $660, $886 was raised in total.
Final Fantasy Legend 2 - Third Character's Name - 'UwU' won with $1093, $1638 was raised in total.
Pizza Possum - Co-op Triple Crown - PC - Time: 00:17:30 - https://youtu.be/HPjJbwzn9k8
Pizza Possum - Runner Costume Dress-Up was met
Peglin - Any% - Character Bidwar - PC - Time: 00:17:25 - https://youtu.be/VOmg_LBpfAU
Peglin - Character Choice - 'Balladin' won with $355, $790 was raised in total.
Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop - Challenge Adventure - Mobile - Time: 00:12:11 - https://youtu.be/irrMEuBET_c
Rain World: Downpour - Rivulet - Story - PC - Time: 00:41:05 - https://youtu.be/aDS0RuYvDr4
Rabbids Go Home - All Missions Race - PC - Time: 00:48:10 - https://youtu.be/sOj0I_Zz56Q
UFO 50 - Various Games Showcase - PC - Time: 00:56:11 - https://youtu.be/38vug-2rROI
UFO 50 - File Select Ambience - 'Golf' won with $50, $90 was raised in total.
UFO 50 - Upgrade Warptank Gold to Cherry was met
UFO 50 - Warptank Color Choice - 'Pink' won with $462, $547 was raised in total.
Super Meat Boy - Any% - PC - Time: 00:20:14 - https://youtu.be/8_ByOm1WcTg
Super Meat Boy - Upgrade to All Light Levels was not met
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - SMC Any% No Auto - 3DS - Time: 01:10:06 - https://youtu.be/lL2WMTqlUXo
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - Save or Kill Yoshi - 'Kill Yoshi' won with $2054, $3962 was raised in total.
Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS - World 19 Showcase was met
Sonic Origins - Sonic & Knuckles - Amy & Tails, NG+ - PC - Time: 00:34:33 - https://youtu.be/unzH4KishOU
Have A Nice Death - Fresh File Any% - PC - Time: 00:21:08 - https://youtu.be/w3xAyK5TeiU
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Any% 2 Players 1 Controller - Switch - Time: 00:28:56 - https://youtu.be/27wvhVy3rJQ
BONUS GAME - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was met
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare - Any% - PC - Time: 00:54:35 - https://youtu.be/Pn_9sglOpfk
Horizon Forbidden West - NG+ Story - PS5 - Time: 01:41:44 - https://youtu.be/1MXjfG82or4
Horizon Forbidden West - All Relic Ruins was met
Horizon Forbidden West - Upgrade to NG+ Ultra Hard was met
Yakuza - Any% - PS3 - Time: 01:57:49 - https://youtu.be/rlKI5-0ayiU
Yakuza - Bonus Secret Boss Fight was met
Beat Slayer - Easy + Ult Kick - PC - Time: 00:37:39 - https://youtu.be/OBzlbVswew8
Pru the Pigeon - Any% - PC - Time: 00:17:38 - https://youtu.be/0E07MLrrw5A
Pru the Pigeon - Upgrade to 57 Hot Dogs was met
Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood - Low% - PC - Time: 00:21:12 - https://youtu.be/MXiMuP4ICag
Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood - Say the Animals was met
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42734437#item_42734437
-
Now: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Beat The Game - PC
Next: VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Switch
Then: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy
Soon: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is being run by DanTheVP and is expepected to take 45 minutes.
Catch DanTheVP at: https://www.twitch.tv/danthevp Twitter: danthevp
Asuka424 will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice
As part of the speedrun of VA-11 Hall-A, the jukebox in the bar is set to a single song. You get to pick which of those songs is used.
Top options: Go! Go! Streaming-Chan! ($165), Will You Remember Me ($145), Everything Will Be Okay ($140), March of the White Knights ($90)
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3389), Dandy & Randy DX ($2598)
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This is at $2940 of $8000
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: Japanese ($11), English ($0)
-
Now: VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch
Next: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - PC
Then: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin
Soon: Unicorn Overlord
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action is being run by a_variety_pack and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice
As part of the speedrun of VA-11 Hall-A, the jukebox in the bar is set to a single song. You get to pick which of those songs is used.
Top options: All Systems Go! ($190), Go! Go! Streaming-Chan! ($190), Will You Remember Me ($145), Everything Will Be Okay ($140)
Catch a_variety_pack at: https://www.twitch.tv/a_variety_pack
Commentating will be: PippyInATopHat
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3414), Dandy & Randy DX ($2618)
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This is at $3280 of $8000
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: Japanese ($11), English ($0)
-
Now: Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Co-op Normal - PC
Next: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - PC
Then: Unicorn Overlord
Soon: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy is being run by swordsmankirby, Bbforky and is expepected to take 25 minutes. This run is tagged with 'coop'.
Incentives for this run:
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar
Choose which one of Dandy & Randy DX and Dumpy & Bumpy (non-DX) is permitted to grace our speedrun stage during the event.
Top options: Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX) ($3534), Dandy & Randy DX ($2838)
Catch swordsmankirby at: https://www.twitch.tv/swordsmankirby Youtube: swordsmankirby Twitter: swordsmankirby
Catch Bbforky at: https://www.twitch.tv/bbforky Twitter: Bbforky
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This is at $5280 of $8000
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: English ($30), Japanese ($21)
-
Now: Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Richter Any% - PC
Next: Unicorn Overlord - Switch
Then: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Soon: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin is being run by Lonely and is expepected to take 35 minutes.
Catch Lonely at: https://twitch.tv/lonely___sr
Commentating will be: Bobbeigh
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This is at $6510 of $8000
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: Japanese ($46), English ($30)
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
Top options: Blue ($50), Purple ($50), Black ($0), Green ($0)
-
Now: Unicorn Overlord - Any% Story - Switch
Next: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - PC
Then: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy
Soon: F-Zero GX
Unicorn Overlord is being run by Kuro* and is expepected to take 24 minutes.
Catch Kuro* at: https://www.twitch.tv/kuroasterisk Twitter: KuroAsterisk
Commentating will be: Crak_atak, theoretically_moss
JD Puppy will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This is at $8000 of $8000
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: Japanese ($92), English ($30)
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
Top options: Blue ($125), Retro ($100), Purple ($85), Pink ($75)
Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
This is at $70 of $30000
-
Now: Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - All Story Bosses - PC
Next: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - PC
Then: F-Zero GX
Soon: Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is being run by bramhallthefifth and is expepected to take 1 hour 30 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run
If met, bramhallthefifth will complete a glitched Any% run of Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana after the main run.
This has been met!
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Ys VIII: Lacrymosa of Dana run.
Top options: Japanese ($117), English ($110)
Catch bramhallthefifth at: http://www.twitch.tv/bramhallthefifth
Commentating will be: KingJO444, GhostKumo
Threach will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
Top options: Retro ($540), Pink ($405), Blue ($175), Purple ($110)
Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
This is at $2530 of $30000
-
Now: Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Spyro 1 - Any% NBS - PC
Next: F-Zero GX - GC
Then: Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells
Soon: Super Mario Bros.
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy is being run by toastedkat and is expepected to take 50 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color
Choose the scale color worn by Spyro for the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy run.
Top options: Pink ($1010), Retro ($720), Blue ($320), Purple ($115)
Commentating will be: chaimyyyy, DylanJayFox, Dereklander
Threach will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100%
Upgrade the category of the Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells run to 100%.
This is at $7398 of $30000
-