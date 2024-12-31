In a wonderful year stacked with excellent video game releases, Shacknews has decided to count down the Top 24 games of the year.. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 ballots, which were compiled with a cumulative Shacknews Chatty Community vote to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Here's the Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024. Please take a look at our Top 10 video, or read along underneath the video embed to see Games 24-11.
Honorable Mentions
There were some great games that didn't make the cut for our Top 24 Games of the Year 2024 list, but we wanted to give them a proper shout-out. Here's a list of our honorable mentions in no particular order:
- Persona 3 Reload
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- The Axis Unseen
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Neva
- Satisfactory
- Frostpunk 2
- Another Code: Recollection
- Marvel Rivals
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024, 24 - 11
22. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore
22. Another Crab's Treasure
22. Animal Well
21. Kamikaze Lassplanes
20. Tales of Kenzara: ZAU
19. Black Myth: Wukong
18. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
17. The Finals
16. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
15. Mario & Luigi: Brothership
14. Helldivers 2
13. Pacific Drive
12. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
11. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2
Want to read the rest of the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2024 or watch the video.
-
Shack Staff posted a new article, Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024