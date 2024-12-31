In a wonderful year stacked with excellent video game releases, Shacknews has decided to count down the Top 24 games of the year.. The Shack Staff each submitted their personal top 10 ballots, which were compiled with a cumulative Shacknews Chatty Community vote to create a single definitive list that will be etched in Shacknews history. Here's the Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024. Please take a look at our Top 10 video, or read along underneath the video embed to see Games 24-11.

Honorable Mentions

There were some great games that didn't make the cut for our Top 24 Games of the Year 2024 list, but we wanted to give them a proper shout-out. Here's a list of our honorable mentions in no particular order:

Persona 3 Reload

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

The Axis Unseen

Star Wars Outlaws

Neva

Satisfactory

Frostpunk 2

Another Code: Recollection

Marvel Rivals

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Shacknews Top 24 Games of the Year 2024, 24 - 11

22. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore

22. Another Crab's Treasure

22. Animal Well

21. Kamikaze Lassplanes

20. Tales of Kenzara: ZAU

19. Black Myth: Wukong

18. Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake

17. The Finals

16. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

15. Mario & Luigi: Brothership

14. Helldivers 2

13. Pacific Drive

12. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

11. Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Want to read the rest of the list? Hit Next Page to see our text version of the Shacknews Top 10 Games of 2024 or watch the video.