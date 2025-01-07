Fantastic 4 Marvel Rivals release date Here's when Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch will come to Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will introduce the First Family of Marvel to the game’s roster. Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch will all be playable during Season 1, but they won’t be releasing at the same time. Here’s when you can play as the Fantastic 4 in Marvel Rivals.

Fantastic 4 Marvel Rivals release date



Source: NetEase Games

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be added to Marvel Rivals at the start of Season 1 on January 10, 2025, at 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET. Human Torch and Thing will be added in the second half of the season. Season 1 will last for approximately three months, so players can expect Human Torch and Thing to be added to Marvel Rivals about a month and a half after the season begins.

Developer NetEase Games has confirmed that Mr. Fantastic and Human Torch will be Duelist characters. Invisible Woman will be a Strategist, and Thing will be a Vanguard.

The Fantastic 4 are integral to the story of Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, and all four of them will be playable by the season’s end. Keep in mind that the full roster of characters in Marvel Rivals are completely free for all players.