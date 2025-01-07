New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fantastic 4 Marvel Rivals release date

Here's when Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch will come to Marvel Rivals.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NetEase Games
3

Marvel Rivals Season 1 will introduce the First Family of Marvel to the game’s roster. Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Thing, and Human Torch will all be playable during Season 1, but they won’t be releasing at the same time. Here’s when you can play as the Fantastic 4 in Marvel Rivals.

Fantastic 4 Marvel Rivals release date

Key art of the Fantastic 4 traveling through New York City.

Source: NetEase Games

Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be added to Marvel Rivals at the start of Season 1 on January 10, 2025, at 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET. Human Torch and Thing will be added in the second half of the season. Season 1 will last for approximately three months, so players can expect Human Torch and Thing to be added to Marvel Rivals about a month and a half after the season begins.

Developer NetEase Games has confirmed that Mr. Fantastic and Human Torch will be Duelist characters. Invisible Woman will be a Strategist, and Thing will be a Vanguard.

The Fantastic 4 are integral to the story of Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, and all four of them will be playable by the season’s end. Keep in mind that the full roster of characters in Marvel Rivals are completely free for all players.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 7, 2025 12:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Fantastic 4 Marvel Rivals release date

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 7, 2025 3:01 PM

      I was kinda thinking Reed would be Strategist but hoping he'd be hybrid with Vanguard. Duelist was not on my radar at all for him.

      • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 7, 2025 8:29 PM

        Looking at his kit, he does seem like an exceptionally tanky Duelist who can get over 600 HP with abilities. He might be a hybrid

