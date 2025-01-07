Razer's CES 2025 lineup includes ultra-thin Razer Blade 16 Other Razer reveals include a heating/cooling gaming chair, PC remote play, and an AI-powered esports coach.

Ahead of the start of this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Razer unveiled its lineup of products that will be on display at this year's event. The hardware manufacturer's lineup runs the gamut from new entries in its laptop line to experimental pushes into AI. While some of Tuesday's reveals aren't expected to release until down the road, some are releasing as early as today while others are set to arrive later in January.



Source: Razer

The most eye-opening reveal was the new Razer Blade 16, the latest in Razer's 16" notebook line. It's being touted as the thinnest gaming laptop ever made, coming in with a 0.59-inch thin design. For a rough comparison, that's slightly less than the 0.66 inches of the 5th generation 16-inch MacBook Pro. It'll come packed with the AMD Ryzen ZI 9 HX 370 processor, marking the first time that Razer utilizes AMD's latest AI-powered processor line. While it offers high-end gaming performance, the laptop's vapor chamber cooling solution promises to keep it at a reasonable temperature. The new Razer Blade 16 is estimated to be available in Q1 2025.



Source: Razer

Razer is also offering some new products for its line of gaming chairs. Project Arielle will be on display at CES and is said to be the latest evolution of the Razer Fujin Pro line. Built on the foundation set by the Fujin Pro, Project Arielle will be the first chair to utilize heating and cooling features. With an integrated fan system, adjustable speeds, and energy-efficient PTC heaters, Project Arielle can effectively use temperature settings to heat and cool a user's seat as they wish. There's no timetable for Project Arielle's release.



Source: Razer

The chair that does have a release date is the Razer Iskur V2 X. This new chair follows the core design of last year's Razer Iskur V2 to craft a more cost-effective package. Utilizing a built-in lumbar arch, foam cushions, and a 152-degree recline, the Iskur V2 X is built for comfort. It'll retail for $299.99 USD, which is less than half the price of the Iskur V2's $649.99 USD MSRP. The Iskur V2 X is available starting today through Razer's website, as well as through RazerStores and various retailers.

Another intriguing concept is Project Ava, which is being heralded as "the ultimate AI esports coach" by Razer. This software tool allows users to pull up AI-powered advice compiled from Team Razer's roster of coaches and players. In addition to offering gameplay advice across various titles, Project Ava can also offer pointers on how users can best optimize their current PC setup for maximum performance. A Project Ava beta is coming soon.



Source: Razer

The last major item of note is Razer diving into the realm of remote play. Razer PC Remote Play will allow users to access full-resolution games from their PC and stream them to their mobile device. Android devices will be able to enjoy select titles optimized with Razer Sensa HD Haptics, as well as the rest of their PC library, using the Razer Nexus app. While most Android devices will support the Razer Nexus app and PC Remote Play, Razer notes that the new feature will best complement the Razer Kishi Ultra, which released last year.

Other Razer items revealed for CES 2025 include the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma for connecting mobile devices to various monitors through HDMI hookups, the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma for elevating workspaces while offering additional connectivity options, and the Razer HyperBoost to help elevate system power when connected to the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad that released late last year. Those interested in learning more can visit the Razer website. Razer is also among the companies that will be receiving a visit from Shacknews, so be sure to keep an eye on our various social channels in the days ahead for more.