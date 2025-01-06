Nightdive Studios staff on its 2024, gaming at large & the studio's future

The year 2024 was a rough one for the gaming industry. For as many great titles as we were given, there were also exponentially more layoffs in the video game and tech sectors. That said, there were quite a few studios that managed to thrive and continue to look strong coming into the new year. Nightdive Studios had a strong 2024 and looks set to continue to thrive in 2025. Recently, we had a chance to talk with a lot of the staff about what makes Nightdive work, how the team navigated a tough year, and why the devs at Nightdive continue to press on despite a tumultuous time in gaming.

Nightdive Founder and Studio Head Stephen Kick, Director of Business Development Larry Kuperman, Producer and Product Manager Daniel Grayshon, Lead Engine Developer Samuel "Kaiser" Villarreal, Producer Justin Khan, 3D Artist & Animator Albert Marin Garau, Software Engineer Josh Dowell, and Community Manager Morgan Shaver were all kind enough to give us their time on a number of questions related to Nightdive’s 2024, the industry, and the future.

What it means to be at Nightdive

Nightdive studios staff at QuakeCon 2024

For more than a decade, Nightdive has been specializing in the remaking and remastering of old games that were no longer easily available by any of today’s current technology or platforms. For the most part, everything you see out of Nightdive was a passion project of one or more of its staff, but that passion has turned into a specialty few other developers have, which is not lost on Kick and his team:

When I started Nightdive 12 years ago I never imagined it’d be where it is today. The whole thing started because I wanted to replay System Shock 2, a game that no longer functioned on modern computers and I was compelled to discover why it had been seemingly forgotten. As my ambitions grew, I sought out individuals who had the abilities to not only restore the games but port them to additional platforms. The people I found love classic games and share the sentiment that, as art, they should be preserved for future generations. I think that’s what makes Nightdive a unique and compelling place to be. Each game presents a challenge to the team, but it also offers us an opportunity to honor those developers who came before us.

With such a focused vision for his studio, Kick has been able to gather a lot of solid developers and staff that are dedicated to the mission he set out for Nightdive. It’s made Larry Kuperman’s job as a business manager unclouded, but also rewarding with each project.

“We began with a clear vision of what we wanted to accomplish, to rescue lost treasures, games that might otherwise have been lost or forgotten,” Kuperman told us. “We’ve stayed true to that vision.”

Strife: Veteran Edition, enhanced and published by Nightdive Studios in 2014.

Likewise, Daniel Grayshon, who has been there for 12 years like Kick, has felt aligned and excited with the mission for over a decade as a lead producer at the studio.

I wasn't sure what was going to happen when Stephen reached out to me about getting Nightdive up and running but here we are! Some days, it's hard to think of this as 'work', and I've worn many hats over the years I've been here, going from doing DOSBox and ScummVM ports to a full-scale team with artists and programmers. But at the end of the day, I just love video games and the entertainment they provide to us all, no matter the genre.



To see lots of old games fall into disrepair or obscurity (maybe they went underappreciated in their time, never getting the chance they deserved) can be awful, especially knowing the work it takes to make them in the first place! I wanted Nightdive to be a place where both a person can realize their full potential, no matter who they are, and share in collective passion for the old games. I think we have largely achieved that. We all love our older and newer games, and that drive to restore them to their fullest potential is also key.

At the heart of many Nightdive endeavors, the KEX Engine has been a winning part of the team’s dedication to game restoration and design, and the stars aligned for this too. One of its lead designers, Samuel "Kaiser" Villarreal, very specifically came along to Nightdive because the AAA scene was beginning to wear on him.

"The thing I like about the industry is that it's always changing and evolving,” Kaiser explained. “It's never repetitive. However, over time I lost passion for these AAA games, so Nightdive has been perfect for me ever since.”

The KEX Engine makes up the foundation of many of Nightdive Studios' remasters and projects over the years.

Kaiser added that being able to take on new challenges in programming and honing his skills as a developer has been exciting for him. Producer Justin Khan shares his enthusiasm for the KEX Engine and all sorts of other exciting challenges Nightdive tackles on a regular basis.

“I’m constantly in awe of the demonstrable talent that Nightdive employs,” Khan told us. “Whether on the KEX team or our Remake team, there never seems to be a challenge too insurmountable that our team can’t solve, and as a result, I feel like I learn new things about making games every single day. Being around like-minded people who intrinsically care about the preservation and availability of classic games speaks to my own beliefs of preserving games for generations to come. I’ve never felt the same level of dedication to the craft as I have at Nightdive.”

From Studio Head to business management to developer to Community Manager, the passion is shared at Nightdive and the team is more than clear on what they want to do and how important it is to them, as shared by Morgan Shaver.

“It means everything, honestly. I’ve long admired Nightdive’s dedication to ‘bringing lost and forgotten games back from the depths’ and it’s an honor getting to be a part of that process,” Morgan shared. “Even if my part is mostly me telling everyone to play Nightdive games.”

The Atari acquisition & the state of the industry

Atari acquired Nightdive Studios in 2023 and currently operates as Nightdive's parent company.

One of the more interesting things that happened in Nightdive’s history is Atari’s acquisition of the studio in 2023. As Atari has returned to prominent activity, Nightdive has now solidified itself as part of that revival. There was worry among fans, as there almost always is in matters of acquisition, that Atari might fail to utilize Nightdive properly. However, many of the staff feel it’s been highly synergistic, especially in a time when layoffs and studio closures have been rampant. In fact, Atari CEO Wade Rosen (whom you might also know as the lead of classic games revival publisher Ziggurat Interactive) “had been an investor in Nightdive prior the acquisition and was in complete agreement with our vision and direction,” as shared by Kuperman:

We have been free to operate in the manner that we thought best, but with a support network. Business tasks like payroll and HR were taken off our plates. This has allowed us to grow and focus on what we do best. Our output of titles post-Atari acquisition is proof of that.

To that point, there was a common sentiment among the team that PO’ed: Definitive Edition, released in 2024, might not have happened without Atari at its back. Another common sentiment was that Atari makes it possible for Nightdive to continue to take on projects the team might not otherwise be able to take. For Producer Justin Khan, it’s great to have a collaborator that helps on the organizing and business side of Nightdive:

If anything, the organizational benefits we’ve seen, and the echoed scrutiny on overall spend and planning has been a net win for our entire team. In some ways, having a “parent company” to report to keeps us accountable to making great progress on all of our projects – not that we weren’t committed to that already, but now we regularly show our work to them as well as our partners.

PO'ed Definitive Edition was released by Nightdive Studios in May 2024.

Even still, the plights of the gaming industry at large is something the team is aware of, and the plight hits hard even as Nightdive has succeeded.

“It hurts to see so many peers in the industry laid off,” Shaver shared. “Especially with how profitable the games industry has been and continues to be. It points to a widespread problem with upper management valuing profits over people, and not understanding it’s the talented team of people behind-the-scenes making these games that create that profit in the first place.”

For Khan, a part of the picture is that Nightdive has tried to stay away from hiring up drastically on temporary staff and, as a result, values its time, project selection, and resources carefully:

In addition to the tremendous talent we have, we run pretty lean. We don’t scale up at dramatic rates and we’re typically careful about how and where to allocate our time and resources. While that does occasionally feel like it puts us at a disadvantage, it really is the secret sauce to making sure we can continue working on our projects. It’s also very refreshing to have that level of scrutiny of our budgets and timelines while trying to maximize the quality of each of our projects compared to the spend we hear about from larger organizations – not trying to start anything with that statement!

For Kick, survival in the gaming industry comes from a variety of things working well together, from Nightdive’s distinct mission and approach to Atari’s vision-aligned support.

“We’ve had the advantage of working on well-known, established IP that’s easily recognizable and with that comes the security of knowing there will be an audience,” Kick explained. “Atari acquired us because they love what we do. They wanted to enable us to do more of what we’re great at and free up our time to focus on the games and less on administrative duties while providing us structure and guidance when it comes to growing our business. Atari has been the best partner I could have hoped for and the future they’ve helped us build is incredibly exciting.”

What about AI?

System Shock's SHODAN would also love to know where Nightdive stands on AI.

As the popularity of artificial intelligence grows, so too does the desire for its application throughout a variety of sectors, including data organization, art, video, and even game design. However, where AI and media of any kind are concerned, there are also intense reservations about the quality and morality of its use, especially when the prospect of replacing artists and designers comes up. For the team, it’s an unsettling topic, but not one they haven’t discussed.

Where the large push of AI has created concern about creative environments and experience, many on the team feel that there is no replacement for the heart, soul, and passion of the human element, as shared by Grayshon:

Right now, AI cannot really deliver solid results. Sure, it can look nice, but the more complex things it can't understand right now. You may walk across an AI-upscaled texture in a game and spot a mural of a Dragon with two heads, or a Cat with an odd number of whiskers on one side of the face and three nostrils on the other. Right now, I am personally more interested in working with living, breathing artists to create how a project looks and shape its identity, rather than relying on SkyNet to decide what it thinks is right.

Dan’s sentiments are shared by much of the team, and especially Kick, who has found the current trend to be uniquely challenging for Nightdive for a few specific reasons.

“We’re very well equipped to navigate this new world and utilize the tools that are available to us to deliver high quality experiences,” Kick explained. “However, there is a misconception that we use AI for all our upscaling which isn’t true and a bit frustrating when we’re accused of it - but that comes with this new, uncharted territory we find ourselves in.”

Nightdive Studios helped bring Doom + Doom 2's Enhanced Editions to QuakeCon 2024, including crossplatform deathmatches, in-game mod support, and new original episodes.

Even despite that, there are considerations to be had as AI technology continues to develop at a bullet train pace. Replacing humans and developers leaves a sour taste in the mouths of most creatives. However, some of the Nightdive staff feel, with close supervision, study, and understanding of the developing tools, AI could be a reasonable tertiary element to workflow, even if it’s not used at the studio, as shared by Khan:

It’s going to be a while before it can be adopted at large. I believe there’s also a level of general distaste for folks touting AI as “replacing” people within a team. Personally, I don’t like the idea of us being excited to make people redundant, but I’m all for using it to make our jobs easier. There’s also the element of humanity that every person on the team brings to every project with their own personal experiences, which is going to be hard to replicate with AI. All that being said, as long as we remain open to the idea of adopting new technologies and really explore what they’re capable of in a sustainable and considerate way, I see no reason why we would shy away from AI tools as a whole.

Echoing some of that sentiment, Garau feels as though AI in game design can be compared to things like 3D televisions and virtual reality, where they were once supposed to be the next big thing, but have since simply become new tools that developers sometimes use.

“AI should be used as another tool supervised by professionals who know how to take advantage of it,” Garau explains. “We live in times when everyone is amazed by what AI can do, but it is still the initial ‘wow’ moment of a technology that – even if it is in continuous development – will always need professional hands so that the results are what is being sought and not simply an easy ‘wow’ effect. The same happened with VR glasses. They were meant to be ‘The Future of Video Games!!’ and they are now just another branch of the video games industry.”

All in all, Nightdive is reading the room on AI in game design, but it doesn’t look like the studio is about to use it in any major capacity anytime soon, especially when human passion and care lies so heavy at the heart of everything Nightdive Studios has accomplished.

The future of Nightdive Studios

The Nightdive Studios team at QuakeCon 2024.

Nightdive Studios finds itself in a valuable and strong position as it comes into 2025. The passion of Stephen Kick and his team has paid off heavily in their 12 years of operation, and they now fill a niche that few other studios can handle so exceptionally well. When asked about the future of Nightdive, many on staff felt secure in the logic that as time passes, new games will become older – “retro” – and the team will be there to make sure they are preserved so that new audiences get to experience the magic of playing these games for the first or nth time.

“The future is as bright as ever,” Grayshon told us. “We have the potential for huge growth and I've seen some of the projects we have coming across our desks for the next 3+ years, some of which I may have selfishly chosen to personally help manage!”

“I think there will always be a demand for remakes, remasters, and re-releases,” Shaver added. “Not to mention, appreciation. A game that was good or interesting 20 years ago is still good and interesting today. With so many games at risk of becoming lost forever, I don’t see Nightdive stopping or slowing down its efforts to preserve games like The Thing: Remastered anytime soon. I think 10 years from now, the list of games we’ll have brought back will be impressively long... and I think that’s pretty cool.”

The Thing: Remastered was an unexpected and high-profile addition to Nightdive Studios' catalog in 2024.

Justin Khan spoke to the matter of nostalgia itself being a huge and popular vibe, and one with a tail as long as game design itself. The team just needs to be there to adapt as the feelings of nostalgia change as well:

It’s no secret that nostalgia is in, and that’s not going to change any time soon. The eras which are the most nostalgic will change, though, and Nightdive will always have work to do as long as we’re trying to stay on that curve. More partnerships and more successful projects just open the door to us working to preserve more games and make them available for generations to come – and I want to see that future.

Stephen Kick closed in saying that as long as these elements are in place - nostalgia, passion, desire, and the mission of preservation - Nightdive will never lack for projects to pursue.

“Our work will never end as long as there are still people who want to revisit classic games,” Kick concluded. “The quality of our work continues to open doors to bigger, more exciting projects and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’re working on.”

“The future is so bright, I gotta wear… Well you know the rest,” Kuperman added.

