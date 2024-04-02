Nightdive Studios announces PO'ed: Definitive Edition for PC & consoles Nightdive is sprucing up the 1995 first-person shooter with updated visuals, better controls, 4K support, and more.

Of all the classic 1990s first-person shooters, Any Channel and 3DO’s 1995 title PO’ed might be one of the weirdest. Thanks to Nightdive Studios, it’s getting new life on modern PC and consoles. Nightdive has announced PO’ed: Definitive Edition, which is an updated version complete with spruced up visuals, revamped controls, 4K support, and further features, and Nightdive intends to bring the game to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Nightdive Studios announced PO’ed: Definitive Edition on April 1, 2024. While many might have thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke, Nightdive was very serious. This revamp of the quirky 1995 shooter is happening. The studio doesn’t call it a full remaster, but it’s receiving similar treatment to Nightdive’s other revamps. That includes polished visuals, 4K and up to 144FPS support, reworked controls, antialiasing, a toggle to switch between the revamped game and the original, and a new difficulty to challenge yourself.

PO’ed is a very odd game. As a space chef in the indeterminate future, your ship is overrun by aliens that kill all other personnel and force the ship to crash land on planet full of more of them. You’ll grab a variety of kitchen-inspired weapons from frying pan up to the rocket launching “Meatseeker” as you take on some of the ugliest monsters every thought up for a Doom-era first-person shooter.

Nightdive Studios has been on a roll with many of its previous releases, one of the most recent of which was the Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster. We don’t have a release date for PO’ed: Definitive Edition yet, but if anyone can polish this bizarre gem to a shine, it’s probably Nightdive. Stay tuned for more updates and details.