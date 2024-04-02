New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nightdive Studios announces PO'ed: Definitive Edition for PC & consoles

Nightdive is sprucing up the 1995 first-person shooter with updated visuals, better controls, 4K support, and more.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nightdive Studios
4

Of all the classic 1990s first-person shooters, Any Channel and 3DO’s 1995 title PO’ed might be one of the weirdest. Thanks to Nightdive Studios, it’s getting new life on modern PC and consoles. Nightdive has announced PO’ed: Definitive Edition, which is an updated version complete with spruced up visuals, revamped controls, 4K support, and further features, and Nightdive intends to bring the game to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Nightdive Studios announced PO’ed: Definitive Edition on April 1, 2024. While many might have thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke, Nightdive was very serious. This revamp of the quirky 1995 shooter is happening. The studio doesn’t call it a full remaster, but it’s receiving similar treatment to Nightdive’s other revamps. That includes polished visuals, 4K and up to 144FPS support, reworked controls, antialiasing, a toggle to switch between the revamped game and the original, and a new difficulty to challenge yourself.

PO’ed is a very odd game. As a space chef in the indeterminate future, your ship is overrun by aliens that kill all other personnel and force the ship to crash land on planet full of more of them. You’ll grab a variety of kitchen-inspired weapons from frying pan up to the rocket launching “Meatseeker” as you take on some of the ugliest monsters every thought up for a Doom-era first-person shooter.

Nightdive Studios has been on a roll with many of its previous releases, one of the most recent of which was the Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster. We don’t have a release date for PO’ed: Definitive Edition yet, but if anyone can polish this bizarre gem to a shine, it’s probably Nightdive. Stay tuned for more updates and details.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 2, 2024 8:45 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Nightdive Studios announces PO'ed: Definitive Edition for PC & consoles

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 2, 2024 9:04 AM

      Actually excited for this release and I love that they formally announced it on April Fools. Fucking bizarre game, but fundamentally solid and neat. Such a great deep cut that I can't wait to play with some modern QoL features

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 2, 2024 9:24 AM

        Seriously, I'll give it a go. Though I do wish they'd post an update on doing Azrael's Tear. They announced it and then nothing.

        • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 2, 2024 9:50 AM

          Oh Christ, I'll totally be down for that one getting the Nightdive treatment. I've been wanting to properly play that game for a dog's age and I haven't got a setup going to do it right now :(

Hello, Meet Lola