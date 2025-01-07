New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valve is bringing SteamOS to the Lenovo Legion Go S

Lenovo's new gaming handheld will be the first third-party device to launch with SteamOS support.
Donovan Erskine
Lenovo
2

The Steam Deck is powered by SteamOS, Valve’s proprietary software that allows users to take their PC gaming libraries on the go. Several competitors have cropped up in the handheld PC gaming space in recent years, and Valve is looking to spread the love in 2025. SteamOS is coming to the Lenovo Legion Go S, marking the first third-party device to launch with support for the software.

Valve announced its new philosophy regarding SteamOS in a blog post today. Valve partnered with Lenovo for a “Powered By SteamOS” model of the upcoming handheld, and says that the company “is making updates to ensure [SteamOS] fully supports the Lenovo Legion Go S and provides the same seamless experience customers expect.”

The Steam logo on a background of blurred game covers.

Source: Valve

Ahead of the launch of the Lenovo Legion Go S later this year, Valve will release a beta version of SteamOS that will support non-Steam Deck handhelds. Users will be able to download the beta and test it on their device.

SteamOS is native to the Steam Deck and is designed specifically for gaming on the go, with features that allow players to suspend games and resume them later. The Linux-based software was previously exclusive to Valve’s handheld but will begin its expansion to third-party devices this year.

News Editor
Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 7, 2025 1:10 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Valve is bringing SteamOS to the Lenovo Legion Go S

    • dantastic legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 7, 2025 2:57 PM

      With the looks of what this is, is this what we get instead of a steam deck 2? The only problem I see is that the verified system doesn't really work with too many different hardware options. They ditched the touchpads on these, not that I used them much.

