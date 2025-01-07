Valve is bringing SteamOS to the Lenovo Legion Go S Lenovo's new gaming handheld will be the first third-party device to launch with SteamOS support.

The Steam Deck is powered by SteamOS, Valve’s proprietary software that allows users to take their PC gaming libraries on the go. Several competitors have cropped up in the handheld PC gaming space in recent years, and Valve is looking to spread the love in 2025. SteamOS is coming to the Lenovo Legion Go S, marking the first third-party device to launch with support for the software.

Valve announced its new philosophy regarding SteamOS in a blog post today. Valve partnered with Lenovo for a “Powered By SteamOS” model of the upcoming handheld, and says that the company “is making updates to ensure [SteamOS] fully supports the Lenovo Legion Go S and provides the same seamless experience customers expect.”



Source: Valve

Ahead of the launch of the Lenovo Legion Go S later this year, Valve will release a beta version of SteamOS that will support non-Steam Deck handhelds. Users will be able to download the beta and test it on their device.

SteamOS is native to the Steam Deck and is designed specifically for gaming on the go, with features that allow players to suspend games and resume them later. The Linux-based software was previously exclusive to Valve’s handheld but will begin its expansion to third-party devices this year.