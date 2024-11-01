Shack Together 038 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones Preview, feat. TJ Denzer + Bill Lavoy

Join hosts Asif Khan, co-ghost (wow, very spooky) John Benyamine, and Joe Stasio on this, the 38th installment of Shack Together, featuring special guests TJ Denzer and Bill Lavoy. In this episode, TJ shares his thoughts on "Dragon Age: The Veilguard," an action RPG that impresses visually but might lack a bit of focus.
Next, we play Game Guillotine 2024, a competition where contestants navigate alliances and betrayals to keep their favorite video games in the running. After the bloodbath, we head over to Story Time.
Get a sneak peek at upcoming releases like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Alien: Rogue Incursion" in Story Time, plus catch up on the latest industry updates, including the launch of the new M4 iMac. And that'll do it! Thanks as always for listening, and enjoy!
Articles in this episode:
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard review: Very pretty... What was I doing again?
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle shoots for the cinematic Indy experience
- Alien: Rogue Incursion challenges you to watch your step
- Tetris Forever is a history lesson, a stunning collection, and a new version of Tetris all in one
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure review: Framed
- Ys X: Nordics review: Dynamic duo
- Phasmophobia review: I have no pockets and I must scream
- The Fear Business review: What's old is new again
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead review: Shush
- New World: Aeternum review: Settling in
- Metal Slug Tactics will be on Xbox & PC Game Pass on release day
- Sony shuts down Concord developer Firewalk Studios
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition announced for Switch, coming in March 2025
- Yakuza Kiwami has sold far over studio director's expectations on Switch
- Marathon Director says more playtests are coming in 2025, store pages are live now
- Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is arriving in December
- EA Sports College Football 25 has reportedly crossed all-time best sales of a US football game
- Sonic x Shadow Generations passes 1 million units sold on day one
- Apple announces iMac with M4 chip & Apple Intelligence starting at $1,299
- Oregon Trail movie in the works at Apple
- AMD Q3 2024 earnings results beat revenue expectations on in-line EPS
- AMD Q3 2024 Gaming segment revenue plummeted 69% from prior year
