Shack Together 038 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones Preview, feat. TJ Denzer + Bill Lavoy

Join hosts Asif Khan, co-ghost (wow, very spooky) John Benyamine, and Joe Stasio on this, the 38th installment of Shack Together, featuring special guests TJ Denzer and Bill Lavoy. In this episode, TJ shares his thoughts on "Dragon Age: The Veilguard," an action RPG that impresses visually but might lack a bit of focus.

Next, we play Game Guillotine 2024, a competition where contestants navigate alliances and betrayals to keep their favorite video games in the running. After the bloodbath, we head over to Story Time.

Get a sneak peek at upcoming releases like "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" and "Alien: Rogue Incursion" in Story Time, plus catch up on the latest industry updates, including the launch of the new M4 iMac. And that'll do it! Thanks as always for listening, and enjoy!

