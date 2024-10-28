Apple announces iMac with M4 chip & Apple Intelligence starting at $1,299 The M4 iMac can be pre-ordered now and will ship in early November.

Tis the season for an iMac refresh, and that’s what Apple’s doing this week. The company just announced the latest version of its desktop computer, with this one featuring Apple Silicon’s latest M4 chip. With an increase in power and efficiency, the new iMac is also equipped to handle the Apple Intelligence AI tools. The new iMac ships in November and will start at $1,299 USD.

Apple announced the details of its new iMac in a press release on its website this week. The new iMac is packing an M4 chip which is said to boast up to 1.7x faster processing than Apple’s iMac with M1 models. With said power, Apple claims its new desktop should handle hefty software like gaming and image editing with up to 2.1x faster speeds, again compared to the M1 iMac. The iMac with M4 will start at $1,299 USD, is available for pre-order, and will ship on November 8, 2024.

The iMac will come in a few different versions with increased CPU and GPU cores, storage, ports, and other features.

Source: Apple

For $1,299, you get the iMac with M4 chip with 8-core CPU and GPU, 16GB memory, 256GB SSD Storage, and two Thunderbolt ports. Increasingly expensive models feature 10-core CPU and GPU with increased storage and ports such as Ethernet. They also all come in 7 colors, from the classic silver to blue, purple, pink, yellow, and green.

It seems a bit odd that Apple would skip an Apple event like it just previously had for the iPhone 16, but it seems the next generation of iMac is right around the corner. Stay tuned for further updates as we follow the latest Apple news and products.