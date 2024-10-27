Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is arriving in December Nintendo released a 12-minute video highlighting Pocket Camp Complete including what's staying, leaving, and new exciting features being added.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete will carry on the baton of Pocket Camp in a new and improved form. Available on iOS and Android, Nintendo’s mobile entry in the Animal Crossing universe will leave a few features behind, bring a whole lot over (including data transfers), and even add in a host of new things for players to do. The Big N laid it all out in a massive, 12-minute deep dive about what’s coming.

On October 27, 2024, Nintendo finally unveiled the future of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which will now be an offline-capable app called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete. The game is scheduled to release on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 and will cost $19.99 USD. However, until January 31, 2025, players can pick it up at the discounted price of $9.99 USD. Take a look at all the details in the video above.

Straight off the bat, the key difference here is that this is now a paid app. It’s a bit odd to go from a free game to a paid application, but it seems like Nintendo is confident in the value-for-money offered by the game. In addition to this, the new Pocket Camp Complete does not use a constant data connection, which means players will be able to play it offline.



Source: Nintendo

Nintendo is also aware that players have spent a lot of time curating their experience in Pocket Camp, so it will be offering data transfer after purchasing the app. All levels and bells will be preserved as well as friendship levels with animals, items in your inventory and warehouses, camp layouts, and current and saved outfits.

There are a few things that won’t be making the jump, including Leaf Tickets, Pocket Camp Club, and playing with friends via Online Communication. In their place will be Leaf Tokens which are earned in-game and various Pocket Camp Club plans will be made available including Merry Memories, Happy Helper, and Furniture & Fashion.



Source: Nintendo

While some things are coming across and others are leaving, Nintendo is making sure to add even more to the mix for players to enjoy. You can now walk around with your favorite animal, save layouts, decorate your planner with stickers, and even see a K.K. Slider performance each night at 7:00 p.m.

The fun doesn’t end there, as the game will feature light multiplayer functionality. You can now create a Camper Card that shows your outfit, hairstyle, and favorite animal. A QR code can then be generated for your friend to scan, which adds your Camper Card to their collection. Any Camper Cards you collect will have those friends appear in a new Whistle Pass location, which will let you interact with them, see the K.K. Slider performance, and might even have those friends give you gifts.



Source: Nintendo

Of course, it wouldn’t be an Animal Crossing game without events. Pocket Camp Complete will have all previously held events on a four-year cycle with new events and new fortune cookies joining the fun. Players can even pick up limited-time items from the old game using Complete Tickets, which can be earned by playing. There will also be one final event in Pocket Camp to send it off in style.

Pre-orders for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete are now available on iOS and Android shops. You’ll also want to get in and link your Nintendo Account and Pocket Camp games together to prepare for the release of Pocket Camp Complete this December. Keep in mind, the base game of Pocket Camp is scheduled to end in November.