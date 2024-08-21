Nintendo to adjust its support of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in November The game will transform from a free title to a paid title, with users able to transfer all data except for Leaf Tickets.

Nintendo has decided to change up how it supports Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. The game will no longer exist in its current form and will instead become a paid app that has “no need for constant data communication.” Players will be able to carry their data over, except for Leaf Tickets, which will be disappearing.



Source: Nintendo

On August 21, 2024, Nintendo announced an end of service for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. This will go into effect on Friday, November 29, 2024. Prior to this date, Nintendo will end the sale of Leaf Tickets and will provide refunds for any unused paid Leaf Tickets.

This won’t be the end of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, though. The company is currently developing Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp (yep, same name), which will allow users to carry their data over from the old title to the new one. This will effectively be an offline, paid app, with no in-app purchases.

Nintendo plans to reveal more information about the upcoming Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app “around October 2024,” so you won’t have to wait too long to hear how your favorite cozy game will be evolving. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp page for more information as the new app release date comes closer. There’s also our 2024 video game release date calendar.