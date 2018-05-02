Animal Crossing: New Horizons will include free updates, seasonal events, & more
Nintendo will be supporting Animal Crossing: New Horizons after release with free updates as well as special events.
Snag your favorite Sanrio characters as items in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.
Fire Emblem Heroes and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp are no longer available in Belgium due to the country's laws concerning loot boxes.
Nintendo's Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has gotten a major update that includes an interior design minigame, some new produce to acquire, and more.
That's a lot of Super Mario coins.
Another familiar face comes to grace your mobile Animal Crossing adventure.
Make your camp look like something out of the Mushroom Kingdom starting tonight!
Will Animal Crossing be setting up camp in the Mushroom Kingdom?
Lots of new updates and feature improvements have gone live, and there's also a Valentine's Day goodie up for grabs.
It looks like the popular Animal Crossing mobile game could be seeing some new additions in the future, thanks to this official tweet.