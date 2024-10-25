Sonic x Shadow Generations passes 1 million units sold on day one Between preorders and release day sales, Sonic x Shadow Generations is already off to an impeccable start.

Sega’s latest Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic x Shadow Generations, came out today, and it’s already off to an incredible start on sales. The game has sold over one million units already as of its first day out on release and is set to be a massive win for Sega as it goes into the holiday season.

Sega shared the details about Sonic x Shadow Generations’ sales milestone in a press release sent to Shacknews. As of its release date, October 25, 2024, Sonic x Shadow Generations has moved over one million copies. A large selection of that is likely preorders, but even then, with launch day sales becoming available, the latest game featuring the Blue Blur has picked up quite a bit of attention as it speeds up for success right out of the gate.

It's also worth noting that Sonic x Shadow Generations reviews came out a few days ago and the game has seen positive attention from critics as well, including our own review at Shacknews. With further content on the way for the game, such as Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie DLC featuring Keanu Reeves, there’s still fun to look forward to in Sonic x Shadow as well.

Regardless, it looks like Sonic is giving Sega another win to take into the end of the year. Stay tuned to our Sonic topic as we continue to cover the latest on Sonic the Hedgehog across all media.