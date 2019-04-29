New Sonic The Hedgehog movie trailer doesn't look that bad
A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer has been launched by Paramount Pictures, and it smooths out the rough edges of the first surprisingly well.
A new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer has been launched by Paramount Pictures, and it smooths out the rough edges of the first surprisingly well.
If this really is the new Sonic redesign, he looks a lot better than the previous Sonic.
Sonic and the cast of OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes unite for a special Sonic-themed crossover episode that you'll have to see to believe.
A new tweet from Jeff Fowler, the Director of the upcoming Sonic movie, has revealed the studio will be taking more time to fix Sonic and is shooting for a 2020 release.
Sonic racing zooms back onto the scene for a new generation, but does it hold up to franchise standard? Our review.
You thought we were being lazy sacks, but instead the boys were meticulously prepping the greatest podcast episode to ever grace our big, blue globe.
Basically no one liked Sonic's design from the upcoming live-action movie, so the movie's director has pledged to fix it.
The blue hedgehog and friends are back with an all-new racing experience. This exclusive gameplay video shows off the Hidden Volcano stage.
Sonic the Hedgehog's first movie trailer is here, and we get our first peek at the Blue Blur (and hear him speak!).
A new photo of Jim Carrey playing Dr. Robotnik has appeared ahead of the release of a trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie.