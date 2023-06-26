Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Emails show Microsoft considered acquiring Bungie and SEGA

The latest news from the FTC v. Microsoft hearing is that the Xbox parent company considered acquiring Destiny 2 dev Bungie and SEGA to bolster Game Pass offerings.
Asif Khan
The FTC vs. Microsoft hearings are chugging along with news dropping almost daily. Today's latest revelation is that Microsoft considered acquiring SEGA and Bungie as recently as November 2020, the month that Xbox Series X and S consoles launched.

Screenshot of an email from Xbox head Phil Spencer about acquiring SEGA.
Xbox head Phil Spencer emailed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about acquiring SEGA in November 2020.
Source: The Verge/Microsoft

Other companies that have surfaced as Microsoft acquisition targets include IO Interactive, Supergiant Games, Niantic, Playrix, and Zynga. Zynga ended up being acquired by Take-Two in a $12.7 billion deal a few years after Microsoft kicked the tires.

Sony went on to acquire Destiny 2 developer Bungie for nearly $4 billion. The information coming out of the Microsoft FTC hearing is only part of the story, as we have not seen any reply from CEO Satya Nadella about these potential acquisitions. “The global appeal of Sega’s beloved IP will help expand Xbox Game Pass’s reach to new audiences around the world, most notably in Asia, where localized content is critical to success,” said Xbox's Phil Spencer in his pitch to Nadella and Microsoft CFO Amy Hood. SEGA and Microsoft did form a strategic alliance in 2021 to make "Super Game," but we have not heard much of that project since.

There is a lot of information coming out of the Microsoft FTC hearing, so keep it locked on Shacknews for all of the Xbox news as it breaks. 

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

