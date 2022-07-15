PlayStation Studios completes acquisition of Bungie
After an announcement of a $3.6 billion USD deal back in January 2022, PlayStation has officially acquired Bungie.
One of the bigger acquisitions of video game developers this year has gone through and is now finalized. PlayStation announced it would be acquiring Bungie earlier this year and, after settling various financial matters and regulatory oversight, it seems the acquisition has gone through successfully. The Destiny developer is now officially a part of PlayStation Studios.
Bungie announced PlayStation Studios' official acquisition of the company in a tweet and press release on July 15, 2022. The initial deal was announced back in January 2022, with PlayStation Studios set to acquire Bungie to the tune of $3.6 billion USD. It was a major move and followed shortly after Xbox announced it would be moving to acquire Activision Blizzard - a deal which is still being combed over by authorities in both the United States and Europe. While PlayStation claims this deal was in the works well before the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal was announced, it still evens up the playing field with PlayStation Studios now having the ever-popular Destiny 2 under its umbrella.
Bungie has quite a few irons in the fire as it joins PlayStation Studios. Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion and the Seasons that have come with it are still firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the developer appears to be diversifying as well. There have been reports that a mobile game set in the Destiny universe that is not a Destiny 2 port is in the works. Bungie is reportedly working with NetEase on this project, which just helped Activision Blizzard launch Diablo Immortal.
Even so, Bungie may be slightly at odds with PlayStation coming in. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, PlayStation’s Jim Ryan has taken a firm stance to keep PlayStation Studios out of opining on the matter - a stance that Bungie has very clearly stated it refuses to follow.
Nonetheless, Bungie and Destiny are now in PlayStation’s clutches. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the two with the merger completed.
You’re a little wrong about that. They’re building a bunch of live service games from the ground up, not “converting” projects that were initially planned to be single player.
Big difference in that for potential game quality, but so far, we haven’t seen anything yet, except for Druckman vaguely describing a Last of Us universe where you are part of an ongoing story in a large open world.
Sony has stated that Bungie’s knowledge/tech base will be shared among other internal studios working on live service games (they have some large number in the double digits in the works on these for launch between this year and 2025.)
Meanwhile, Bungie has a new project they have been on for a couple of years that we don’t know much of anything about.
Keeping in mind that Bungie has captured how to do a living game right with D2, they have also figured a good balance of "single player" (true solo or automatic matchmaking) content within that game. Obviously having a clan to enjoy more difficult content in non-matchmaked content makes the game more fun, but you can still do a lot as a single player.
Fans who actually love the series, MWLL2:
https://twitter.com/Living_Legends2
I guess, but I mean their initial response to ban anyone who attempts to run it from steamos / proton felt hostile, and I don't think they've mentioned a willingness to invest any resources in helping to make it work right?
Also aren't there already many games that use Battle eye that work fine on deck?
"Steam Deck Anti-Cheat: List Of All Supported & Unsupported Games [Updated]" https://fossbytes.com/steam-deck-list-of-supported-and-unsupported-games/amp/
Look how all the Souls games are down online STILL. If you have a high profile game targeted by cheaters, it can get completely out of control if left unchecked. I never faulted Bungie for being draconian about modding, especially since it probably prevented a meta game real life economy from developing, for which I’m thankful.
I do agree that the shifting content seasons make it a disaster for trying to get back into playing. Very hard to know what’s current and playable or not. With that many updates, just going back to the monthly fee like an MMO wouldn’t have broken my brain quite so much, but it’s very obvious why they did it this other way, financially.
I hope whatever they come up with next has a new, better system.
Totally agree on the content seasons.
I bought Destiny 2 at launch, beat all the content, then came back like 2 years later and was completely lost even with some guides, spending a few hours tryibg to figure out what I had access to / could do, was not fun at all, especially after realizing all the original content I paid for had been deleted which is all I really wanted to play again
