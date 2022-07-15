Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PlayStation Studios completes acquisition of Bungie

After an announcement of a $3.6 billion USD deal back in January 2022, PlayStation has officially acquired Bungie.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bungie
17

One of the bigger acquisitions of video game developers this year has gone through and is now finalized. PlayStation announced it would be acquiring Bungie earlier this year and, after settling various financial matters and regulatory oversight, it seems the acquisition has gone through successfully. The Destiny developer is now officially a part of PlayStation Studios.

Bungie announced PlayStation Studios' official acquisition of the company in a tweet and press release on July 15, 2022. The initial deal was announced back in January 2022, with PlayStation Studios set to acquire Bungie to the tune of $3.6 billion USD. It was a major move and followed shortly after Xbox announced it would be moving to acquire Activision Blizzard - a deal which is still being combed over by authorities in both the United States and Europe. While PlayStation claims this deal was in the works well before the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard deal was announced, it still evens up the playing field with PlayStation Studios now having the ever-popular Destiny 2 under its umbrella.

Bungie shares enthusiasm for acquisition by PlayStation Studios on its Twitter.
Bungie shares enthusiasm to have been acquired by PlayStation in a recent tweet on its main Twitter account.
Source: Twitter

Bungie has quite a few irons in the fire as it joins PlayStation Studios. Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion and the Seasons that have come with it are still firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the developer appears to be diversifying as well. There have been reports that a mobile game set in the Destiny universe that is not a Destiny 2 port is in the works. Bungie is reportedly working with NetEase on this project, which just helped Activision Blizzard launch Diablo Immortal.

Even so, Bungie may be slightly at odds with PlayStation coming in. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, PlayStation’s Jim Ryan has taken a firm stance to keep PlayStation Studios out of opining on the matter - a stance that Bungie has very clearly stated it refuses to follow.

Nonetheless, Bungie and Destiny are now in PlayStation’s clutches. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the two with the merger completed.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

