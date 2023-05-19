Sega announces Sonic Symphony World Tour dates The Sonic Symphony World Tour kicks off this September.

The Sonic franchise is home to some of the most iconic music in all of gaming. Throughout the series, Sega has rolled out a number of tunes that have become mainstays in the gaming world, and fans will soon have the opportunity to hear them performed live. Sega has announced the dates and locations for the upcoming Sonic Symphony world tour.

Sega shared new details about the Sonic Symphony World Tour today in a press release shared with Shacknews. The tour kicks off this fall, with a September 16 show in London at the Barbican Hall. Another show will take place on September 30 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The tour will extend into 2024, with guest performers expected to appear at various shows. More details on specific performers will come down the road.



Source: Sega

Pre-sale tickets for the Sonic Symphony World Tour will be available on May 26, 2023, at 10 a.m. local time for the respective concert locations. Folks subscribed to the official newsletter will get access to tickets 24 hours early.

Sega describes the Sonic Symphony World Tour as “an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA’s iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.” As for what fans of the series can expect to hear, the publisher has teased a wide range of Sonic goodness, ranging from “classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock and EDM songs.” The Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by Sega, soundtrec, and SOHO Live.

The Sonic franchise has been enjoying a bit of a hot streak lately, with the financial success of the second live-action film and upcoming Knuckles spin-off series aiding in the video game adaptation renaissance. Sonic Frontiers, the latest mainline game in the series, released to solid reviews from fans and critics, including us here at Shacknews. Stick with us for everything happening in the world of the blue blur.