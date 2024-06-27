New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

E4 Remake: Takashi Iizuka on Sonic Adventure 2 Remake, remasters & adding Shadow to Generations

Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka spoke to us at length about Sonic x Shadow Generations, the future of the franchise and more.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Our lovely Shacknews E4 Remake showcase and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs is continuing with something special for the Sonic fans. Recently, we got to sit down with Sonic Team lead Takashi Iizuka to talk about Sonic x Shadow Generations. Shadow’s addition to the already beloved Sonic platformer has made it a much-anticipated release. However, we also got Iizuka’s take on remasters and the possibility of a Sonic Adventure 2 Remake. You’ll want to check out the whole thing below for full details.

Sonic x Shadow Generations is set to release on October 24, 2024. You can learn more about the game on its official website or follow Sonic the Hedgehog on social media. Be sure to follow our E4 Remake topic and keep up with all of the fantastic content we’re rolling out in the showcase.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

