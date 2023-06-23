Sonic Superstars offers free Amy Rose DLC if you sign up for the game's newsletter Players have until the end of January 2024 to score the free Amy Rose outfit DLC by signing up for the Sonic Superstars newsletter.

One of the more fun reveals during this summer’s video game presentations was that of Sonic Superstars, which is a 2.5D spin on classic Sonic gameplay. The game is coming out sometime in Fall 2023, but there’s also going to be some special extras to go along with it. Today, Sega announced that players will be able to score a special Amy Rose outfit DLC for free if they sign up for the Sonic Superstars newsletter by the end of January 2024.

The Amy DLC in Sonic Superstars was announced as part of the Sonic Central presentation on June 23, 2023, as well as shared on the Sonic Superstars website. According to the announcement, Amy Rose DLC for Sonic Superstars will let you play as the character in her more modern attire for free. You only need to sign up for the Sonic Superstars newsletter by January 31, 2024. When the game launches sometime in fall 2023, Sega will then email a code to all newsletter subscribers with the Amy Rose DLC.

Source: Sega

Sonic Superstars is shaping up to be something quite incredible in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. We spent time with the game at Summer Game Fest and thoroughly enjoyed how it captured the classic feel and good vibes of early Sonic the Hedgehog games while giving it a polished and fun new look in 3D. We even got to talk to lead producer Takashi Iizuka and ask various burning questions about the game. So far, Sonic Superstars looks incredibly promising for fans of the series, and free Amy Rose outfit DLC sounds like a nice addition to the package.

If you want Amy Rose’s more modern look in Sonic Superstars, be sure to sign up for the Sonic Superstars newsletter before January 2024. The game is set to launch in fall 2023, so stay tuned for further updates and details as we get closer to its launch window.