Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update brings New Game Plus, party cosmetics & challenges

Sonic Frontiers has been out for quite some time and garnered quite a bit of love as a solid new 3D Sonic game. Sega might be taking the franchise back to its 2D roots in Superstars, but there’s still goods coming for Sonic Frontiers, and one such update launches today in honor of the franchise’s birthday. The free Birthday Bash Update is available on all platforms and brings party favors, New Game +, and new challenges into play.

Sega announced the details of the Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update on the Sonic Central presentation on June 23, 2023. The Birthday Bash Update is available now and brings all sorts of celebrative goodies to the game. You can dress Sonic in a birthday party hat, as well as set the game up to feature party favors scattered throughout the world. Perhaps more importantly, this update brings New Game+. Now players can take all of the stat level-ups, skills, and other progress in the game back to the beginning and start Sonic Frontiers with a powered-up Sonic.

Sonic Frontiers' Birthday Bash Update adds a party-themed mode, as well as New Game +, new challenges, new moves, and more.

Last, but not least, the Birthday Bash update brings new challenges to the game. You’ll have to use everything at your disposal to beat them, but they’ll offer rewards if you do.

Sonic Frontiers came out in November 2022 and has been an absolute blast of fresh air for the franchise. It’s easily one of the best 3D Sonic games that have ever come out and we scored it as such in our review. Sonic Frontiers is set to get all sorts of other stuff later this year, too, including an update that will make Tails, Knuckles, and Amy playable. We’re still waiting on that update, though.

With the Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash Update out for free on all available platforms, it’s a good time to jump back into the game. Be sure to stay tuned for more Sonic news and updates as they happen, right here at Shacknews.