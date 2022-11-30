Sonic Frontiers gets 2023 content roadmap including new playable characters In addition to a juke box mode, photo mode, and new challenges, Sega may let us play characters like Tails in Sonic Frontiers 2023's free updates.

Sonic Frontiers may have come out, but Sega has a lot of plans for the game that will carry through 2023. Sega just released a content roadmap that details a range of various free features coming to the game throughout next year, and the roadmap includes a new story which will also seemingly include new playable characters beyond Sonic. Perhaps playable Tails, Amy, and Knuckles are in the game’s future?

Sega released a full look at the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers on November 30, 2022. According to the roadmap, we’ve got quite a bit of free content in store for us throughout next year. The first content update will include a juke box music-listening mode, as well a photo mode to get your best screenshots and new challenges to explore. The next update after will feature further new challenges, but it will also feature new Koco content that will probably used to power players up further. Some content in honor of Sonic the Hedgehog’s birthday is also in store for us. Sonic’s birthday is supposed to be June 23, so that’s likely when we’ll see Update 2.

Sega's 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers seems to imply that the playable characters in Update 3 will be Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

Source: Sega

Update 3 is one that a lot of fans will want to keep an eye out for. This particular update will feature a new story to explore. It also promises new playable characters for Sonic Frontiers and seems to heavily imply that we’ll be able to play Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. This will likely be a delight to fans who like the other characters outside of Sonic and want to do more with them in the game.

Besides Sonic’s birthday, we have no idea when Sega will launch the content in its roadmap, but we’re sure to hear more as we approach 2023. In the meantime, the base Sonic Frontiers game is pretty dang good. Stay tuned for further updates and details on the new content coming to the game as it becomes available.