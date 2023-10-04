Super Mario Bros. Wonder producer claims close Sonic Superstars release is coincidental According to Mario producer Takashi Tezuka, Wonder and Sonic Superstars' release dates are 'an interesting coincidence.'

October is a ridiculously stacked month for video game releases, not the least among them are new 2.5D Mario and Sonic platformers launching within days of each other. Sonic Superstars had its day set for October 17, 2023, where Super Mario Bros. Wonder has targeted October 20 for release. While that might sound like Sega and Nintendo look set to square off for attention this month, Mario Bros. Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka claims that’s not the intention. It was apparently just “an interesting coincidence.”

Tezuka spoke to the Sonic Superstars and Mario Bros. Wonder release dates in the latest edition of Game Informer, which is available now. With Sonic Superstars coming out on October 17 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming out on October 20, players might have been wondering if either group intended to place their game releases in such close proximity. Tezuka said that’s not the case for Nintendo:

I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.

Both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars feature lush 2.5D platforming adventures that can be played co-op with friends.

If Tezuka is to be believed, he seems more than happy to see a new generation of Mario and Sonic platformers releasing side-by-side. The games feature very different flavors to be sure, with Mario Bros. Wonder taking on an amusing approach in its power-ups, featuring new Elephant, Drill, and Bubble power-ups to play with. Meanwhile, Sonic Superstars remains focused on speed and colorful lushness, allowing players to explore all-new levels in a mix of retro and modern style with the different abilities of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

It will remain to be seen if these titles can actually coexist, being so close in launch, but both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars are looking like a good times. Stay tuned as we get closer to their release dates later this month.