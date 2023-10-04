New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Super Mario Bros. Wonder producer claims close Sonic Superstars release is coincidental

According to Mario producer Takashi Tezuka, Wonder and Sonic Superstars' release dates are 'an interesting coincidence.'
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

October is a ridiculously stacked month for video game releases, not the least among them are new 2.5D Mario and Sonic platformers launching within days of each other. Sonic Superstars had its day set for October 17, 2023, where Super Mario Bros. Wonder has targeted October 20 for release. While that might sound like Sega and Nintendo look set to square off for attention this month, Mario Bros. Wonder producer Takashi Tezuka claims that’s not the intention. It was apparently just “an interesting coincidence.”

Tezuka spoke to the Sonic Superstars and Mario Bros. Wonder release dates in the latest edition of Game Informer, which is available now. With Sonic Superstars coming out on October 17 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming out on October 20, players might have been wondering if either group intended to place their game releases in such close proximity. Tezuka said that’s not the case for Nintendo:

I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder co-op
Both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars feature lush 2.5D platforming adventures that can be played co-op with friends.
Source: Nintendo

If Tezuka is to be believed, he seems more than happy to see a new generation of Mario and Sonic platformers releasing side-by-side. The games feature very different flavors to be sure, with Mario Bros. Wonder taking on an amusing approach in its power-ups, featuring new Elephant, Drill, and Bubble power-ups to play with. Meanwhile, Sonic Superstars remains focused on speed and colorful lushness, allowing players to explore all-new levels in a mix of retro and modern style with the different abilities of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy.

It will remain to be seen if these titles can actually coexist, being so close in launch, but both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Sonic Superstars are looking like a good times. Stay tuned as we get closer to their release dates later this month.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola