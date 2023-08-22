Sonic Superstars gets October 2023 release date During Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, we got a fresh look at Sonic Superstars that included an official release date.

With the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 presentation, we got a look at a delightful array of games, including Sonic Superstars. The latest reveal for the game not only gave us a fresh look at solo and co-op gameplay, but we also got an official release date for Sonic Superstars. We can look forward to Sonic Superstars releasing during October 2023.

We got our latest look at Sonic Superstars during the events of the Opening Night Live 2023 presentation on August 22, 2023. During the latest trailer, we got to see four-player co-op in action, including what looked like some fun party modes. Perhaps more importantly, we learned that Sonic Superstars will be releasing on October 17, 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can see the latest trailer in action just below.

The co-op looked fairly interesting in Sonic Superstars. Not only has there been some signs that we’ll be able to run through stages together, but we’ll also be able to have races, float through the skies collecting rings, turn into rockets to navigate obstacle courses, and even customize our characters with unique cosmetics. It looks like the festivities will be split between party-style games and the actual campaign.

Want to learn more about Sonic Superstars? Be sure to check out our recent interview with lead producer Takashi Iizuka. Otherwise, stay tuned for further news and updates for Sonic Superstars leading up to its October release date.