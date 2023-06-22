Takashi Iizuka talks Sonic Superstars, Shadow the Hedgehog, and a potential remake We spoke with the Sonic franchise's Takashi Iizuka to learn more about the past, present, and future of the series.

The Sonic franchise had one of the most exciting reveals at Summer Game Fest with the announcement of Sonic Superstars, a new 2D platformer due out later this year. The game blends modern visuals with classic platforming action, and we had the chance to speak with the legendary Takashi Iizuka about the state of the Sonic franchise and his plans for the future.

Shacknews’ Greg Burke spoke with Takashi Iizuka at Summer Game Fest. Iizuka currently serves as the vice president of development on the Sonic series and has been working with the blue hedgehog since the 90s. During our interview, he talks about the decision to use 3D models in Sonic Superstars, moving away from the retro pixel art style of Sonic Mania.

We also asked Iizuka about some of the franchise’s fan-favorite characters. Specifically, Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow was absent in last year’s Sonic Frontiers, and has been confirmed to not appear in Sonic Superstars, either. That said, Iizuka expressed a desire to put the beloved character back in the spotlight at some point in the future.

Our chat with Takashi Iizuka provided an interesting look at the inner-workings of one of gaming’s most beloved franchises. For more interviews with developers, including Sonic the Hedgehog content, subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.