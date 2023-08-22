Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 here Here's how you can tune into the opening ceremony for Gamescom 2023.

Summer Game Fest may be in the rearview mirror, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last Geoff Keighley-hosted news event of the season. Gamescom Opening Night Live is going down soon to kick off the European convention and will feature new reveals from some of gaming’s biggest publishers. Here’s how you can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Gamescom Opening Night Live will go down on August 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also stay right here and watch using the video embed above.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, we can expect to see new trailers and announcements for a variety of different games. In fact, host Geoff Keighley has already teased multiple games that will be featured during the showcase.

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth Wukong

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Lords of the Fallen

Mortal Kombat 1

Nightingale

Sonic Superstars

Tekken 8

Zenless Zone Zero

Of course, we’re sure that Keighley and Gamescom have some unrevealed surprises in-store for viewers. If you aren’t able to tune in live, be sure to bookmark our Gamescom Opening Night Live topic page for all of the news and announcements.