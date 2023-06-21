Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for October 2023

Nintendo announced an all-new 2.5D Super Mario Bros. game coming later this year in fall 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
9

Many Nintendo fans have found it odd that the big N didn’t have a new Mario game to celebrate the fortunes of its star plumber, but that absence won’t last long. Mario showed up big on today’s Nintendo Direct, and it culminated in the reveal of an all-new 2.5D platformer in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. What’s more, the game is coming out on the Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

Nintendo unveiled Super Mario Bros. Wonder during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 21, 2023. The game is slated to come to the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. This is a completely new 2.5D adventure in the Mario universe. It looks like we’re going to be able to play as Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Daisy, and even Yoshi in solo and co-op play for up to four players. You can see the trailer in action below.

What’s more, there are a few new power-ups we can collect. Notably, the Wonder Flower shifts the world, making all sorts of interesting effects happen, like warp pipes crawling around like snakes. There’s also a power-up that turns Mario into Elephant Mario, allowing him to lumber through the level and knock small obstacles right out of his way. 

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks one of the first returns to a new side-scrolling platformer in the Mario series in a while. One of the last games of this kind to include the type of gameplay we saw was New Super Mario Bros. U back in 2012. More than a decade later, and on top of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success, we’re getting what looks to be a fun new adventure for both solo and co-op players.

With an October 2023 release date set for the game, stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s launch. You can also check out more coverage from today’s presentation on the Nintendo Direct topic.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    June 21, 2023 8:01 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for October 2023

    • David Craddock legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 8:15 AM

      FUCK. YES. As much as I enjoy Mario Maker games, nothing beats Nintendo's patented level design. Can't wait for this.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 21, 2023 9:13 AM

        I think Mario Maker is dead sadly. Maybe Nintendo will surprise me but I don't think we will ever see a MM3.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 21, 2023 9:34 AM

          It'll be at most a 1x/console release I think, with a little support afterwards and then notta. Hopefully Switch 2 gets MM3 with a Mario Wonder option.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 9:12 AM

      Hope it's better than the last fully 2d Mario (which was fine, but like, not amazing).

      • one random winner legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 21, 2023 9:35 AM

        It's different, which it really needed to be. Looks like Mario mixed with Rayman Legends and some Yoshi's Island "your level is now on drugs" design smooshed in.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 21, 2023 9:51 AM

        NSMBU is legit good, like nearly SMW level. It's biggest failure is the music is repetitive and it doesn't go crazy enough often enough.

        Looks like this will remedy that flaw, at least.

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 9:24 AM

      Oh, the trailer is amazing - so many cool mechanics packed in there. Some totally new stuff!

    • wunderbred legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 9:48 AM

      Oh what a lovely day!

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 9:48 AM

      BRING BACK THE YELLOW CAPE YOU COWARDS

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 10:18 AM

      No one tell shirif about elephant Mario

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 21, 2023 10:20 AM

      I'm not a fan of any of the New Super Mario Bros games but this looks great

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 21, 2023 10:23 AM

      This or Mario RPG to use my final Voucher for. hmmmmm.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 21, 2023 10:24 AM

        Buy more vouchers

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 21, 2023 10:42 AM

        Why not both?

        2023, a great year to own a Switch, probably one of the best software years for it since 2017.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 21, 2023 1:27 PM

          Yup, TotK, Pikmin 4, SMRPG:LotSS remake and SMB:Wonder. Plenty of good stuff.

    • EnhancedInterrogator legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 21, 2023 10:48 AM

      Ugh, why do they have to keep doing music with the "doo doo doo" people in the background?

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 11:18 AM

      The animations are fantastic.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 1:31 PM

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-BkrwO_Dck :) , so good!!!!!!!!! My only beef is the stupid white bubble txt mechanic what ever it is supposed to be, I hope you can disable it, I think it ruins the art and looks really bad against all the other awesomeness.

      Those word blurbs have to be an option right??????????????????????????????????????????????????? { heavy breathing }

    • TrulyVexed legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 21, 2023 1:45 PM

      I’m probably in the minority in not enjoying the last few 2D games. I’m a bit saddened they’re not going further with the Fury style because that game was the tits!!

      Also my 6yr old kiddo loves the 3D games but really struggles with the 2D.. the co-op aspect is also not as prominent (although if I play with the kid I end up just picking her and the Wife up and throwing them off ledges all the time, may as well be a Smash Bros after 5 minutes)

