Super Mario Bros. Wonder announced for October 2023 Nintendo announced an all-new 2.5D Super Mario Bros. game coming later this year in fall 2023.

Many Nintendo fans have found it odd that the big N didn’t have a new Mario game to celebrate the fortunes of its star plumber, but that absence won’t last long. Mario showed up big on today’s Nintendo Direct, and it culminated in the reveal of an all-new 2.5D platformer in the series, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. What’s more, the game is coming out on the Nintendo Switch in October 2023.

Nintendo unveiled Super Mario Bros. Wonder during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 21, 2023. The game is slated to come to the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. This is a completely new 2.5D adventure in the Mario universe. It looks like we’re going to be able to play as Mario, Peach, Luigi, Toad, Daisy, and even Yoshi in solo and co-op play for up to four players. You can see the trailer in action below.

What’s more, there are a few new power-ups we can collect. Notably, the Wonder Flower shifts the world, making all sorts of interesting effects happen, like warp pipes crawling around like snakes. There’s also a power-up that turns Mario into Elephant Mario, allowing him to lumber through the level and knock small obstacles right out of his way.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder marks one of the first returns to a new side-scrolling platformer in the Mario series in a while. One of the last games of this kind to include the type of gameplay we saw was New Super Mario Bros. U back in 2012. More than a decade later, and on top of the Super Mario Bros. Movie’s success, we’re getting what looks to be a fun new adventure for both solo and co-op players.

With an October 2023 release date set for the game, stay tuned for more details and updates leading up to Super Mario Bros. Wonder’s launch. You can also check out more coverage from today’s presentation on the Nintendo Direct topic.