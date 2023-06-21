Watch the Nintendo Direct June 2023 livestream here The Nintendo Direct for June 2023 is set to showcase numerous Switch titles, including Pikmin 4, and you can watch the excitement right here.

The mid-year deluge of video game announcements continues with a brand new Nintendo Direct. Taking place today, this June 2023 livestream will give players more insight into upcoming Switch titles, probably some news on already-available games, and more. Tune in using the video below.

Nintendo Direct June 2023

The Nintendo Direct is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET on June 21, 2023. This livestream will last roughly 40 minutes and will give players a look at titles releasing on Nintendo Switch including “new details” on Pikmin 4. Check out the video.

Nintendo of America announced in a tweet that the presentation would last roughly 40 minutes but it also specifically mentioned Pikmin 4. Players have been expecting the new entry in the franchise to arrive this year, but this Direct will see new information and details offered on the game prior to its July 21 release date.

As for what else viewers can expect from the show, it’s anyone’s guess. Obviously there are some titles we’d all love to see including F-Zero, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and maybe something to celebrate Mario, but we’re not going to know what’s coming until the stream starts.

No matter what’s revealed during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, you can be certain we’ll be covering it here at Shacknews. Visit our Nintendo page for our ongoing coverage of the company’s games and our NTDOY page for a look at its finances.