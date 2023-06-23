Samba De Amigo: Party Central will include Sonic music, including Escape from the City Music from Sonic Adventure 2 and Sonic Forces will be among the collection of around 40 songs in Samba De Amigo: Party Central.

Today is the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise’s birthday and Sega hosted a Sonic Central direct presentation to celebrate and share the latest news on the franchise. That included news on a number of games, including the upcoming Samba De Amigo: Party Central. It turns out the return of this beloved music and rhythm franchise is going to feature some music from multiple Sonic games, including Sonic Adventure 2’s Escape from the City.

The inclusion of Sonic music in Samba De Amigo: Party Central was announced during the Sonic Central direct presentation on June 23, 2023. The game is set to release in August 2023, and with it will come over 40 tracks for players to keep the party moving and grooving. Sweetening the deal was today’s announcement that Sonic Adventure 2’s Escape from the City and Sonic Forces’ Fist Bump. These won’t be DLC. They’ll be part of the main game’s music at no extra cost.

The Sonic music included in Samba De Amigo: Party Central will also feature a stage inspired by the City Escape level in Sonic Adventure 2.

Samba De Amigo: Party Central was announced for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and has promised to be an exciting return for the franchise as an official sequel. Players will be able to explore a wealth of music that covers various genres, including EDM, Latin, and pop. There will also be a number of modes for players to shake up how they play and interact with the game and its characters. Samba De Amigo: Party Central will be solely on Switch at launch, but a VR version of the game is also coming to the Meta Quest HMDs.

With Sonic music confirmed for Samba De Amigo: Party Central and the August 2023 release date set, stay tuned for more updates and news leading up to the game’s launch.