Yakuza Kiwami has sold far over studio director's expectations on Switch Masayoshi Yokoyama shared that he may have been too conservative in his expectations for sales on the Nintendo Switch.

Earlier this October, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega launched Yakuza Kiwami on the Nintendo Switch, marking one of the first games in the Yakuza series on the platform. It is doing quite well, too. More than even some of its creators expected. According to Ryu Ga Gotoku leadership, the game has sold far more than expected by a significant amount.

That comes from Masayoshi Yokoyama, who recently shared the feedback to Yakuza Kiwami on Switch in a YouTube broadcast, as shared by My Nintendo News. There, he shared that many of the developer’s executives shared estimates of how they thought the game would do on Nintendo’s star platform. “I missed it by a long shot. I think I looked at it a bit too conservatively,” Yokoyama claimed.

This is great news for the future of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series on the Nintendo Switch. As Nintendo prepares to show off its next big thing, including ensuring that the Switch successor will be in healthy supply, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku are probably taking note of how well their software does there. It should bode well in turn for future games in the series on the next Switch console.

Currently, Ryu Ga Gotoku is still working on getting Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ready for a February 2025 release. As we watch to see what happens next, stay tuned for more Sega and Nintendo news here at Shacknews.