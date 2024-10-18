Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii moves its release date away from Monster Hunter Wilds The next Like a Dragon game was originally and questionably set to launch on the exact same day as Capcom's co-op monster slayer.

A very unfortunate thing happened when Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the release date of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Capcom announced the release date of Monster Hunter Wilds: They originally landed on the same day. That’s absolutely not ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy both games. Thankfully, RGG has made the move to change up its release date and move up a week, putting distance between it and the release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ryu Ga Gotoku studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama shared the details about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s release date in a post on the RGG Studio social media. There, he revealed that the date change was actually in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s latest trailer, where it has officially been switch to February 21, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

We'd like to share a message from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date 🗓️ https://t.co/ubPC197luu pic.twitter.com/HuMcz5VFZk — RGG Studio | Like a Dragon & Yakuza Series (@RGGStudio) October 17, 2024

Yokoyama doesn’t outright call out Monster Hunter Wilds as a reason for the change in Pirate Yakuza’s release date, but it’s pretty clear the team wanted to get away from launching on the same day. Both were originally announced to be coming on February 28, 2024 and would have been in direct conflict with each other. Thankfully, players will now have a bit of breathing time as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza moves up a week.

Yokoyama sounded like development on Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is going well, which also contributed to its new release date. With that new date set, stay tuned for more updates on the Like a Dragon series right here at Shacknews.