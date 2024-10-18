New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii moves its release date away from Monster Hunter Wilds

The next Like a Dragon game was originally and questionably set to launch on the exact same day as Capcom's co-op monster slayer.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

A very unfortunate thing happened when Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the release date of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Capcom announced the release date of Monster Hunter Wilds: They originally landed on the same day. That’s absolutely not ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy both games. Thankfully, RGG has made the move to change up its release date and move up a week, putting distance between it and the release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

Ryu Ga Gotoku studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama shared the details about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s release date in a post on the RGG Studio social media. There, he revealed that the date change was actually in Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’s latest trailer, where it has officially been switch to February 21, 2024 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Yokoyama doesn’t outright call out Monster Hunter Wilds as a reason for the change in Pirate Yakuza’s release date, but it’s pretty clear the team wanted to get away from launching on the same day. Both were originally announced to be coming on February 28, 2024 and would have been in direct conflict with each other. Thankfully, players will now have a bit of breathing time as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza moves up a week.

Yokoyama sounded like development on Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is going well, which also contributed to its new release date. With that new date set, stay tuned for more updates on the Like a Dragon series right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola