Oregon Trail movie in the works at Apple The video game adaptation will reportedly include musical numbers.

The latest video game adaptation is going all the way back to the early 1970s as Apple TV is developing a movie based on The Oregon Trail. The movie is being directed by the team behind Blades of Glory and Office Christmas Party.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Apple TV’s Oregon Trail adaptation, which is currently in the early phases of pre-production. The script is being written by The Lucas Bros. and Max Reisman, and will be directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The creative team previously worked together on the family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.



Source: Filament Games

The Hollywood Reporter also claims that the Oregon Trail movie will feature musical numbers, similar to the 2023 smash hit Barbie.

The Oregon Trail, the 1971 educational strategy game, taught users about real-world pioneer life during the 19th century. Now, it’ll be the subject of a major motion picture. Stick with Shacknews for more on the video game adaptations in development.