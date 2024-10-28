New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marathon Director says more playtests are coming in 2025, store pages are live now

Bungie's Joe Ziegler talked about the studio's goals for Marathon and shared new concept art.
Donovan Erskine
Bungie has been noticeably hush about its upcoming Marathon revival since it was revealed over a year ago. While we still don’t know much about the upcoming extraction shooter, Bungie shared a video update to talk about the game’s development status and upcoming milestones.

Joe Ziegler, game director on marathon, hosted a roughly 10-minute video where he talked about the current state of Marathon. The video is light on concrete details, neglecting to show gameplay or narrow down a release window, but there are some small nuggets of information. Ziegler confirmed that Bungie plans to expand the Marathon playtest to more players in 2025.

Ziegler also showed two new pieces of concept art. One is a playable character, known as Runners, codenamed Thief. He teased that her codename is a hint to how the character will function in-game. The other piece of art is a runner codenamed Stealth. The art depicts them partially cloaked in smoke.

Lastly, Marathon’s official store pages are live now, including Steam. There isn’t any new information on them, but you can use them to wishlist Marathon so that you don’t lose track of it in the upcoming slate of video game releases.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

