Marathon Director says more playtests are coming in 2025, store pages are live now Bungie's Joe Ziegler talked about the studio's goals for Marathon and shared new concept art.

Bungie has been noticeably hush about its upcoming Marathon revival since it was revealed over a year ago. While we still don’t know much about the upcoming extraction shooter, Bungie shared a video update to talk about the game’s development status and upcoming milestones.

Joe Ziegler, game director on marathon, hosted a roughly 10-minute video where he talked about the current state of Marathon. The video is light on concrete details, neglecting to show gameplay or narrow down a release window, but there are some small nuggets of information. Ziegler confirmed that Bungie plans to expand the Marathon playtest to more players in 2025.

Hey everyone! We made a "little" video where I chat about what we're making on the Marathon team and what we've been up to in the dark all this time. It's not a gameplay reveal or anything, but if you're interested in hearing the latest, check it out below.



Ziegler also showed two new pieces of concept art. One is a playable character, known as Runners, codenamed Thief. He teased that her codename is a hint to how the character will function in-game. The other piece of art is a runner codenamed Stealth. The art depicts them partially cloaked in smoke.

Lastly, Marathon’s official store pages are live now, including Steam. There isn’t any new information on them, but you can use them to wishlist Marathon so that you don’t lose track of it in the upcoming slate of video game releases.