Shack Together 035 - Metaphor ReFantazio, Brothership, Silent Hill 2 Remake, feat. Donovan Erskine

Welcome to a special and spine-tingling episode of Shack Together! Our host, Asif Khan, is joined by co-ghost John Benyamine, myself Joe Stasio, and News Editor Donovan Erskine for an exhilarating discussion on the latest happenings in the gaming world. We begin by sharing our recent gaming adventures, featuring the newly released Metaphor ReFantazio and upcoming Mario & Luigi: Brothership. Donovan, who reviewed Metaphor, generously shares his insights and experiences with us.

In our main segment, we introduce a thrilling twist on our classic trivia game with "Final Jeop-horror-dy!" This Halloween-themed challenge invites contestants to test their knowledge of horror games in the style of a typical Shack Together trivia session, but with a spooky Final Jeopardy twist.

Our ever-lengthening Story Time segment explores a diverse array of stories, including the arrival of Resident Evil 2 on iOS, Nintendo's whimsical Alarmo clock, and the delisting of LittleBigPlanet 3 DLC. We also touch on reviews of recent releases like Undisputed and the Silent Hill 2 remake. And that wraps up today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

