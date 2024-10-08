LittleBigPlanet 3 & DLC to be delisted from PlayStation by end of October The game and its DLC will still be playable after delisting, but no new digital copies will be purchasable.

PlayStation and the Sackboy developers have announced that at the end of this month, LittleBigPlanet 3 and all of its DLC will be delisted from the PlayStation Store and network. While those who own LittleBigPlanet 3 will still be able to play the base game and its DLC content even after the delisting, new digital purchases on the PlayStation Store will be impossible by October’s end.

The delisting of LittleBigPlanet 3 was posted on the game’s social media channel this week. According to the announcement, the game and its DLC will officially be removed from the PlayStation Network on October 31, 2024. There’s little reason as to why the game is being delisted, but it also mentions that those who buy the game before the delisting will be able to keep it and continue playing it even after it’s gone.

An important update on LittleBigPlanet 3 (PS4) and LittleBigPlanet DLC on the PlayStation Store: pic.twitter.com/Nmm9e94DxD — Sackboy: A Big Adventure | LittleBigPlanet (@LittleBigPlanet) October 8, 2024

LittleBigPlanet 3 came out in 2014 for PS3 and PS4. The game was praised for its fun platforming and creative tools, although it was said to have followed the classic LittleBigPlanet formula a bit too closely. It’s been ten years since the game came out, allowing users to create all sorts of fun user-created levels. Interestingly enough, the statement doesn’t say what will happen to the user-created levels or the servers for them, but it seems like they’ll stay up after the delisting for now.

Regardless, it’s a shame to see LittleBigPlanet 3 disappear. If for some reason you haven’t played the game, you might want to snap it up on PSN before the end of the month. Stay tuned for more updates on the LittleBigPlanet series right here at Shacknews.