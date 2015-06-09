Sackboy: A Big Adventure review - A slightly hacky sack
Sumo Digital gets a crack at a 3D platformer in the LittleBigPlanet universe and delivers solid, if uninspiring results.
Sumo Digital gets a crack at a 3D platformer in the LittleBigPlanet universe and delivers solid, if uninspiring results.
Sony has announced LittleBigPlanet 3 will be getting the series' first story expansion in July.
LittleBigPlanet 3 players can now dress up as characters from Adventure Time while playing through levels inspired by the TV show. Oh my glob!
Winter's a good time to stay in and cuddle, but it's also a good time to release a new LittleBigPlanet 3 costume pack based on Disney's juggernaut, Frozen.
Media Molecule has issued the first patch for LittleBigPlanet 3, offering some fixes, as well as increased backwards compatibility.
The crossover between Sackboy's world and Marvel's comic universe debuts on November 19th.
Sackboy will be featured in an all-new adventure on the PS Vita, iOS and Android later next month.
The latest trailer for LittleBigPlanet 3 highlights all the sharing features that'll come with the game.
LittleBigPlanet 3 was announced for PlayStation 4, but Media Molecule says it's hitting PS3 too.
Media Molecule surprised a capacity crowd at Sony's E3 2014 press conference when they revelaed LittleBigPlanet 3 for PlayStation 4. Sackboy returns and he'll also bring along a group of new friends, each with their own unique abilities.