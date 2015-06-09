New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: LittleBigPlanet Series

LittleBigPlanet 3 coming in November to PlayStation 4

Media Molecule surprised a capacity crowd at Sony's E3 2014 press conference when they revelaed LittleBigPlanet 3 for PlayStation 4. Sackboy returns and he'll also bring along a group of new friends, each with their own unique abilities.

