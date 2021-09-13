New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Online services for several LittleBigPlanet games to be shutdown

The developers behind the LittleBigPlanet games announced that online services will be taken offline for several older titles.
Donovan Erskine
2

The LittleBigPlanet games have been a staple on PlayStation consoles across generations. These platformers are tailored for players of all ages and are usually a delightful experience whether you choose to play alone or with others. However, several of the titles in the franchise will soon be losing their online functionality. The developers behind the series have announced that online services for LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3, and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita will be shutting down soon.

The developers announced the closing of online services for the older LittleBigPlanet games in a post to social media.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest entry in the series and launched not too long after the PS5. With how the statement from the developers is worded, it seems that the game’s server issues may have had something to do with ongoing server support for the other games in the series. Those issues seem to be fixed, and although several of the past franchise entries are losing their online functionality, Sackboy’s servers will remain supported for the foreseeable future.

Just earlier this year, Sony announced that it would be sunsetting online stores for the PS3 and PS Vita, but reversed that decision after strong backlash from fans. It’s yet to be seen if something similar will happen with the LittleBigPlanet titles.

