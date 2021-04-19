Sony reverses PlayStation Store decision to shut down PS3 & PS Vita support Where it originally announced intention to end PS3 and PS Vita support by Summer 2021, backlash has pushed Sony to keep supporting those platforms.

One of the more upsetting announcements to recently come out of Sony was that it would be cutting off support of PlayStation 3 and PS Vita on the PlayStation Store. That would have seemingly meant that players could no longer access games on those digital storefronts, but also updates for games through those devices might have been discontinued. It drew no shortage of ire from fans of PS3 and handheld PlayStation platforms including the PS Vita and PSP. Following the backlash, Sony has decided to reverse this decision.

Sony announced its reversal of the decision and intention to continue supporting PS3 and PS Vita on the PS Store on the PlayStation Twitter and blog on April 19, 2021. This followed its formal announcement at the end of March to shut off support of those platforms this coming Summer.

PS Store Update: Players will be able to continue to purchase games on PS3 and PS Vita: https://t.co/hLTznJeiML pic.twitter.com/5Idy1Modcb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 19, 2021

It would appear that it was this heavy uptick of conversation and criticism in direct response to the closure of PS3 and PS Vita service that pushed Sony to reverse its decision and instead continue to support both platforms on its digital storefront. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan expressed as much in the PlayStation blog announcement:

When we initially came to the decision to end purchasing support for PS3 and PS Vita, it was born out of a number of factors, including commerce support challenges for older devices and the ability for us to focus more of our resources on newer devices where a majority of our gamers are playing on. We see now that many of you are incredibly passionate about being able to continue purchasing classic games on PS3 and PS Vita for the foreseeable future, so I’m glad we were able to find a solution to continue operations. ~ Jim Ryan

It’s a shame that it took a wealth of backlash to get Sony to reverse what was such a questionable decision in the first place. That said, it seems those passionate fans that remained vocal about Sony’s decision to cut off service to the PS Vita and PS3 on the PlayStation Store can take comfort in the fact that service will continue for the time being.