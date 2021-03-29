New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony announces closure of PS3, PS Vita, and PSP stores

Sony will permanently close the doors on several digital stores this year.
Donovan Erskine
2

Those that like to hold onto and preserve their retro consoles received some bad news last week when it was rumored that Sony plans to shutdown the digital stores for the PS3, PS Vita, and PSP systems. Unfortunately, those rumors have proven to be true, as Sony has now confirmed the news.

We originally reported on the rumors that Sony was planning to shutter the PSN stores on several of its older systems last week. Now, Sony has confirmed the news with an official post on its website. “We are closing PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 consoles on 2nd July 2021 and on PlayStation Vita devices on 27th August 2021. Additionally, the remaining purchase functionality for PSP (PlayStation Portable) will also retire on 2nd July 2021.”

Once these dates roll around, users will no longer be able to access the PSN store and purchase games. This listing does however share all of the things that players will still be able to do after the digital stores close down. This includes re-downloading and playing previously purchased titles. This means that you don’t need to scramble to get every single game you’ve ever owned downloaded by this Summer.

When the digital stores for the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita close down this summer, users will no longer be able to buy new titles, or make in-game purchases. It’s a downer to those that still cherish their older systems, but a move that was likely inevitable. For more on PlayStation and its family of products, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

