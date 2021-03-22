New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

PS3, PSP, and PS Vita stores to reportedly shutdown this year

New rumors state that Sony will close several of its digital stores in a few months.
Donovan Erskine
2

As new hardware continues to release and older products fade into obscurity, it’s custom for companies to close down older programs in order to free themselves up for what’s ahead. Now, it looks like Sony will be shuddering some of its older storefronts. According to new reports, the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita stores will all be closing down later this year.

This news comes from a report made by TheGamer. According to somebody close to the situation, Sony plans to close down the digital stores for the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita on July 2, 2021. We’ll soon find out if these rumors are true or not, as the report says Sony will make an official announcement by the end of this month.

As has become customary with modern systems, the digital stores on the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita were used for players to purchase and download games. Once Sony officially closes the doors, there will no longer be a way to acquire new games digitally, meaning you’ll have to either already own it, or find it physically. If there’s an exclusive game you really want to grab, consider doing it while you still have the chance.

While it may be a bummer to anybody still enjoying their old PlayStation system, it’s not very surprising. All good things must come to an end, and that is exactly the fate that the PS3, PSP, and PS Vita will meet later this year. Visit the Sony topic page on Shacknews for future updates on the PlayStation family of systems.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 22, 2021 8:40 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, PS3, PSP, and PS Vita stores to reportedly shutdown this year

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 22, 2021 10:06 AM

      I like that my 360 can still connect and even buy new games. I think some of the stuff I bought on the 360 live arcade should even play on the Series X. I'm hoping to get a series X by holiday next year. I think at this point I'm mostly waiting for exclusive titles to play. But, I get that they can't keep that stuff running in perpetuity. Wouldn't be surprised if it's been a money sink for a while.

      That said, with backward compatibility becoming more of a thing, I wonder if they'll design all newer consoles and ecosystems with forward compatibility in mind. It's how the PC has been since forever.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 22, 2021 10:50 AM

      *Salutes PSP. You were ahead of your time.

Hello, Meet Lola