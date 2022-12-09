Media Molecule co-founder leaving studio, farewell stream announced Kareem Ettouney has been with Media Molecule through the launch of Dreams and several LittleBigPlanet games, but will be leaving in January 2023.

Media Molecule has been a fairly big part of PlayStation history since its first launch of LittleBigPlanet on the PS3 in 2008, and co-founder and art director Kareem Ettouney has been there through all of it since. However, it looks like Ettouney is set to move on to new ventures. Media Molecule has announced that Ettouney is exiting the studio and that Media Molecule will host a farewell stream to send him off in January 2023.

Media Molecule announced Kareem Ettouney’s upcoming departure from the studio via the Media Molecule Twitter on December 9, 2022. It would seem the exit is on good terms and mutual understanding by Ettouney and the studio.

“Since day one, Kareem has been essential in defining the look, the feel, and, without a doubt, the very ethos of who we are and what we do at Media Molecule,” the studio wrote in its statement. “We are forever grateful for everything he’s done for us and our community. He’ll be leaving us in 2023.”

Media Molecule's statement on Kareem Ettouney leaving.

Source: Twitter

The statement goes on to say that Media Molecule wants to send Kareem Ettouney off properly and give him a chance to say a proper goodbye to the studio and its fans. A farewell livestream has announced for January 17, 2023 in which Ettouney and Media Molecule intend to do just that. The timing hasn’t been set yet, but it will likely take place on Media Molecule’s Twitch channel. Further details will likely be shared closer to the event.

With much of the LittleBigPlanet series and Dreams having happened at Media Molecule during his tenure, Ettouney has most certainly helped shape some amazing titles in gaming. Here’s hoping that wherever he goes next is as exciting and fruitful.