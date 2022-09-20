Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sackboy: A Big Adventure seemingly confirmed for PC release

An update to a SteamDB listing with a familiar codename seems to indicate that Sackboy the next PlayStation Studios game headed to PC.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation Studios
1

Over the course of the last few years, PlayStation Studios has steadily been bringing its key franchises over to the PC market. Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War have already made the jump, but PlayStation’s next title might be a bit more lighthearted and family friendly. A SteamDB listing has indicated that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is next up from PlayStation Studios to make the jump to the PC platform.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was all but outright and officially confirmed for a release on PC by a SteamDB listing that has been around for a couple years and was just updated. The listing has been there for a couple years under a codename of Marmalade, which was Sackboy’s codename while it was in development. However, recently, the listing was updated and now features a Sackboy icon as well, as reported by Video Games Chronicle. And so, it seems that the confirmation of the game on PC is pretty much settled short of an actual announcement. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is headed for a Steam release at some point in the future.

The blown-up PC icon for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, as seen on SteamDB
The blown-up PC icon for Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a pretty big indicator of its upcoming arrival on PC.
Source: PlayStation Studios

Sackboy: A Big Adventure would be the latest of several PlayStation Studios titles to make their way over to the PC platform via Steam. The previous releases have been of varying quality. Horizon Zero Dawn left some things to be desired in the fact that it had some bewildering performance issues to iron out. On the other end, God of War knocked it out of the park with its use of 4K and 60FPS, as well as ultra-wide monitor support. Marvel’s Spider-Man has also been a blast since making its way over to Steam.

We’ll likely be waiting a little longer for a confirmation from PlayStation Studios, but it looks like we can expect Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC in the foreseeable future. Stay tuned for further updates such as a release date.

