Sackboy: A Big Adventure confirmed for PC launch in October Sony has confirmed that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is the latest PlayStation Studios title coming to PC, and it's launching next month.

As Sony has explored the PC space, it has brought a few of its best games along for the ride. God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel’s Spider-Man have already made their way over to platforms like Steam, and now another is set to join them. Sackboy: A Big Adventure was teased by a SteamDB listing ahead of any official announcement, but Sony has finally confirmed the Sumo Digital platformer is on the way to PC. What’s more, it’s not far away with a release date in late October.

Sony and PlayStation Studios officially announced the upcoming PC release of Sackboy: A Big Adventure via a PlayStation Blog post on September 29, 2022. The game will be launching on PC on October 27, 2022. Sackboy: A Big Adventure puts players in the role of LittleBigPlanet’s iconic mascot, the titular Sackboy! You’ll platform through art and craft worlds of wonder as you aim to reach the goal of each level alone or with friends. In fact, some stages have special features that require multiple players to progress!

In addition to the normal game, Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC will come with a number of upgrades built to take advantage of strong PCs:

4K with target @ 120FPS: The stunning patchwork of Craftworld is rendered in beautiful 4K detail.

Deep Learning Super Sampling: NVIDIA DLSS2 increases graphics performance using dedicated processors found only on GeForce RTX GPUs, boosting frame rates with uncompromised image quality.

VRR: Variable refresh rate support makes Sackboy more responsive than ever.

Wide screen! The game supports a wide range of display ratios, including ultrawide 21:9.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC in October, bringing a wealth of platforming fun along with it.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The possibility of Sackboy coming to PC was leaked in a SteamDB listing, just before this announcement, but it looks like the game is right around the corner now. As we approach the late October release date of Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PC, be sure to check out our previous coverage of the game, including a Shacknews review.