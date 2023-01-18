Ultimate Sackboy is a new mobile spin-off of Little Big Planet The new Sackboy adventure will be available on Android and iOS devices in February.

LittleBigPlanet has been a PlayStation staple throughout the year, with new titles appearing on most Sony consoles. The franchise made its first foray away from that ecosystem with the release of 2015’s Run Sackboy Run! on mobile devices. Now, the LittleBigPlanet series is coming to mobile yet again with another Sackboy-centric spin-off. Ultimate Sackboy has been announced for iOS and Android devices with a February release date.

Details about Ultimate Sackboy can be found on the game’s official Google Play Store and App Store listings. Described as “Sackboy’s ultimate adventure,” Ultimate Sackboy will let players partake in a variety of games and challenges. This includes the Ultimate Games, an obstacle racing tournament that will test players’ ability to jump, dodge, and avoid hazards. As players complete levels and earn prizes, they’ll unlock additional tracks and more difficult races.



Source: Exient

A large aspect of Ultimate Sackboy is character customization. As players complete races and earn prizes, they’ll unlock new costumes and accessories to style their Sackboy. The developers are teasing hundreds of clothing items to unlock and upgrade. The Daily Duel mode pits players against their rivals, allowing them to take their unique clothing if they’re able to beat them. Ultimate Sackboy will also feature a Season Pass with unlockable cosmetic rewards.

Ultimate Sackboy will be available on February 21 for iOS and Android devices as a free-to-play game. The game is developed by Exient, the team behind the hit puzzle game Lemmings. The most recent game in the LittleBigPlanet franchise was Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which launched alongside the PS5. For future updates on Sackboy’s antics, be sure to bookmark the LittleBigPlanet topic page on Shacknews.