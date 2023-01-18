Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Ultimate Sackboy is a new mobile spin-off of Little Big Planet

The new Sackboy adventure will be available on Android and iOS devices in February.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

LittleBigPlanet has been a PlayStation staple throughout the year, with new titles appearing on most Sony consoles. The franchise made its first foray away from that ecosystem with the release of 2015’s Run Sackboy Run! on mobile devices. Now, the LittleBigPlanet series is coming to mobile yet again with another Sackboy-centric spin-off. Ultimate Sackboy has been announced for iOS and Android devices with a February release date.

Details about Ultimate Sackboy can be found on the game’s official Google Play Store and App Store listings. Described as “Sackboy’s ultimate adventure,” Ultimate Sackboy will let players partake in a variety of games and challenges. This includes the Ultimate Games, an obstacle racing tournament that will test players’ ability to jump, dodge, and avoid hazards. As players complete levels and earn prizes, they’ll unlock additional tracks and more difficult races.

Several Sackboy characters running towards the screen

Source: Exient

A large aspect of Ultimate Sackboy is character customization. As players complete races and earn prizes, they’ll unlock new costumes and accessories to style their Sackboy. The developers are teasing hundreds of clothing items to unlock and upgrade. The Daily Duel mode pits players against their rivals, allowing them to take their unique clothing if they’re able to beat them. Ultimate Sackboy will also feature a Season Pass with unlockable cosmetic rewards.

Ultimate Sackboy will be available on February 21 for iOS and Android devices as a free-to-play game. The game is developed by Exient, the team behind the hit puzzle game Lemmings. The most recent game in the LittleBigPlanet franchise was Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which launched alongside the PS5. For future updates on Sackboy’s antics, be sure to bookmark the LittleBigPlanet topic page on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola