Media Molecule appoints lead designer John Beech as new creative director

Media Molecule has been going through a period of major management changes since December of 2022, but it looks like new leadership has been established in the creative director role. Lead designer John Beech, who aided in the creation of Dreams and has been with the studio since 2009, will be taking the role of creative director for the studio following former creative director and studio co-founder Mark Healey’s departure.

Media Molecule announced John Beech for the role of creative director in a post on the studio’s Twitter. Beech was hired for Media Molecule in 2009 when the company reached out to the community that created content for games like LittleBigPlanet to hire on as developers. Beech would go on to be a lead designer on Dreams and has continued to be a major part of the studio as it spins up work on a new project. Unfortunately, turning its attention to the new project also means ending support for Dreams in September 2023.

Beech’s promotion also follows several high-profile exits from Media Molecule in the last half-year. It started with co-founder Kareem Ettouney leaving in December 2022. Then, shortly after the announcement of ending service on Dreams, fellow co-founder and previous creative director Mark Healey left the studio in April. Nonetheless, both exits were said to be on good terms with Media Molecule recognizing and thanking the two for their contributions to where the studio is now.

With Beech now in the creative director role, it seems Media Molecule has its new leadership set for the upcoming project. As we wait to see what comes after Dreams, stay tuned here at Shacknews for more announcements and reveals.