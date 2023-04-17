Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Media Molecule co-founder Mark Healey leaves the studio

Healey had been with the studio since its founding in 2006.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
2

Last week, Media Molecule announced that service for Dreams, its ambitious creation game, would end later this year. This news came a few months after co-founder Kareem Ettouney let the studio. Now, It appears that we haven’t seen the last major departure from Media Molecule. Mark Healey, another Media Molecule co-founder, is leaving the company.

Media Molecule Studio Director Siobhan Reddy announced Mark Healey’s departure in a statement shared on Twitter. Healey, just like Ettouney, was a founding member of Media Molecule back in 2006 and worked on games like LittleBigPlanet, Tearaway, and Dreams. Reddy pays tribute to Healey and the profound influence that he’s had on the entire team at Media Molecule over the past decade and a half. She also provides some insight on the future of the studio

After its founding in 2006, Media Molecule was acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2010, and has developed exclusive games for PlayStation ever since.

Following Kareem Ettouney’s exit back in December, Mark Healey is the second significant departure from the studio in recent memory. Add on top of that the fact that Dreams will end its service in September, and it’s been a bit of a negative news streak for Media Molecule. However, we know that the studio is working on something new, and we’ll be sure to share those details as soon as they become available.

