Dreams support ends in September as Media Molecule begins new project

As we continue to evaluate and evolve our priorities for the studio and Dreams, we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue live support for Dreams after 1st September, 2023 to shift our focus to an exciting new project. You’ll continue to be able to play, create and share Dreams with others after September, but we won’t be releasing any more updates to the game or events such as DreamsCom, All Hallows’ Dreams or the Impy Awards. We’re incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in developing Dreams - such as our content releases, Create updates and live events - and we are endlessly grateful to the community for their belief and continuous contributions since launch.

Although this is challenging news we do have a few more updates on the way, including the much anticipated Tren, and a significant improvement to animation and our last Create mode update.

We will continue to share and celebrate creations in Dreams with the wider world on our social channels, our streams, Impsider roundups and more. We will be continuing our in-game curation work to make sure the Dreamiverse feels as alive as it always has been, and to surface amazing creations from you, our community, for everyone to enjoy.

We know this won't be an easy message for everyone to hear, and it's certainly not been an easy decision - Dreams has been a special project for Media Molecule and helping this burgeoning community of game developers, tinkerers, creatives, collaborators and dreamers grow and express themselves remains one of the best things we've ever done. Thank you for being part of it with us - we look forward to you joining us on our next adventure.