An Alien: Isolation sequel is in development SEGA celebrated ten years of Alien: Isolation by confirming that a follow-up is in the works.

Alien: Isolation celebrated its 10th anniversary today. The video game adaptation of the iconic sci-fi series has endured as a modern horror classic, and more scares are finally on the way. Creative Assembly and SEGA have announced that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is officially in development.

Al Hope, the creative director of Alien: Isolation, announced the sequel in a letter to fans celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. “Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development,” he wrote. “We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”



Source: SEGA

Alien: Isolation was released in October 2014 to a positive response, including our Shacknews review. The game was heralded for its Xenomorph AI, which studied and adapted to player behavior. The game is currently discounted on Steam in celebration of the anniversary.

With the Alien: Isolation sequel being in the early stages of development, it’ll be a while until we get a concrete look at the game. Still, fans will be delighted to know that another chapter in this story is coming.