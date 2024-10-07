New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

An Alien: Isolation sequel is in development

SEGA celebrated ten years of Alien: Isolation by confirming that a follow-up is in the works.
Donovan Erskine
SEGA
2

Alien: Isolation celebrated its 10th anniversary today. The video game adaptation of the iconic sci-fi series has endured as a modern horror classic, and more scares are finally on the way. Creative Assembly and SEGA have announced that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is officially in development.

Al Hope, the creative director of Alien: Isolation, announced the sequel in a letter to fans celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary. “Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development,” he wrote. “We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready.”

Two spacesuits.

Source: SEGA

Alien: Isolation was released in October 2014 to a positive response, including our Shacknews review. The game was heralded for its Xenomorph AI, which studied and adapted to player behavior. The game is currently discounted on Steam in celebration of the anniversary.

With the Alien: Isolation sequel being in the early stages of development, it’ll be a while until we get a concrete look at the game. Still, fans will be delighted to know that another chapter in this story is coming.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

