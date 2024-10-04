Halo Infinite will get a 3rd person mode in November A new way to play Halo popped up during a panel at this weekend's Halo World Championship.

This year's Halo World Championship has arrived in Seattle, Washington. While the top Halo teams in the world are vying for supremacy, Xbox and 343 Industries have come to the event with some news for the future of Halo Infinite. As part of a Forge Developer Panel, a new way to play Xbox's flagship shooter was unveiled. Players will soon get to experience the action in 3rd person mode.

"What you are watching is 3rd person Halo for the first time," Senior Community Manager John 'Unyshek' Junyszek said during Friday's panel. "We have brought it to Halo Infinite. We're going to be starting with 3rd person Firefight in a future update, but we also have the ability to do it in PvP and control it in Forge."

The new 3rd person mode was a collaborative effort from the 343 team and the folks at SkyBox Labs, the latter of which is continuing its Halo Infinite work even after being acquired by NetEase. Look for 3rd person game modes to be supported at a mode level. It'll also be available to use in Forge where players can switch back and forth between 1st and 3rd person views at will.



Source: Xbox

There's no exact release date for the 3rd person update, but expect it to hit the Halo Infinite Firefight mode sometime in November.