New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Day 4 Night studio formed by Mario + Rabbids team & Red Dead Redemption lead designer

Mario + Rabbids director Davide Soliani and Red Dead Redemption writer and lead designer Christian Cantamessa are leading the new studio.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Day 4 Night
1

It’s been only a few months since Ubisoft Milan and Mario + Rabbids director Davide Soliani left the company to pursue something new,  and now he’s announced a new studio alongside Red Dead Redemption writer and lead designer Christian Cantamessa. Day 4 Night opens its door with those two at the top, bringing several other Ubisoft Milan devs with them to begin work on something new.

The Day 4 Night studio was announced with the opening of its website this week, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Davide Soliani and Christan Cantamessa are the studio’s co-founders, but they are joined by Cristina Nava, Gian Marco Zanna and Luca Breda, who also worked on the Mario + Rabbids games, as well as having experience from across the likes of Just Dance, Ghost Recon and Star Wars Outlaws. The team is beginning its work with a project set in a completely new IP and will operate out of offices that are stationed in Los Angeles, California and Milan, Italy.

Soliani was more than excited to share Day 4 Night’s opening and promises something bold and beautiful out of the company’s first project:

“When I first fell in love with video games at the start of my career, I saw the power of this new medium to tell stories never told before and create worlds that could transform people,” Cantamessa added. “Day 4 Night is a return to that innovative spirit, to that innocence, to that unbridled creativity.”

Mario + Rabbids were great games and Red Dead Redemption speaks for itself. With such an impeccable caliber of talent on deck, we’ll look forward to seeing what Day 4 Night offers. Stay tuned for news and announcements as they drop, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola