Day 4 Night studio formed by Mario + Rabbids team & Red Dead Redemption lead designer Mario + Rabbids director Davide Soliani and Red Dead Redemption writer and lead designer Christian Cantamessa are leading the new studio.

It’s been only a few months since Ubisoft Milan and Mario + Rabbids director Davide Soliani left the company to pursue something new, and now he’s announced a new studio alongside Red Dead Redemption writer and lead designer Christian Cantamessa. Day 4 Night opens its door with those two at the top, bringing several other Ubisoft Milan devs with them to begin work on something new.

The Day 4 Night studio was announced with the opening of its website this week, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz. Davide Soliani and Christan Cantamessa are the studio’s co-founders, but they are joined by Cristina Nava, Gian Marco Zanna and Luca Breda, who also worked on the Mario + Rabbids games, as well as having experience from across the likes of Just Dance, Ghost Recon and Star Wars Outlaws. The team is beginning its work with a project set in a completely new IP and will operate out of offices that are stationed in Los Angeles, California and Milan, Italy.

🌟 Exciting News! 🌟 We're thrilled to announce the launch of our new development studio, Day 4 Night Studios! 🎮✨ Join us on this incredible journey as we create unforgettable gaming experiences. Check out our website for more info: https://t.co/EpSJlhkLVw #Day4NightStudios — d4nstudios (@d4nstudios) October 3, 2024

Soliani was more than excited to share Day 4 Night’s opening and promises something bold and beautiful out of the company’s first project:

What we are crafting at Day 4 Night is a reflection of everything I’ve ever wanted to experience as a player - joy, adventure, poetry, action, wonder, and the pleasure of working with friends. It’s a lullaby for my soul and a serenade to our industry, to the magic and the madness of creating worlds from nothing. It’s a story about triumphs, challenges, dreams, to light the path we walk together.

“When I first fell in love with video games at the start of my career, I saw the power of this new medium to tell stories never told before and create worlds that could transform people,” Cantamessa added. “Day 4 Night is a return to that innovative spirit, to that innocence, to that unbridled creativity.”

Mario + Rabbids were great games and Red Dead Redemption speaks for itself. With such an impeccable caliber of talent on deck, we'll look forward to seeing what Day 4 Night offers.