Epic aims to have 50 third party games on its mobile Games Store app by early 2025 Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison also said the Free Games program is coming to the mobile app.

In its ongoing effort to subvert Apple and Google’s allegedly monopolistic control of the mobile app space, Epic Games has been pouring an enormous amount of energy into the launch of its Epic Games Store mobile app. Recently, leading staff at the company put out a concrete view of what they expect for the app in the short term. Apparently, we could see 50 games accessible on Epic Games Store mobile, as well as an adaptation of its Free Games program, by early 2025.

Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison was the one who shared these expectations during a recent roundtable interview at the Unreal Fest event in Seattle, as reported by MobileGamer.biz. The Epic Games Store app is currently available worldwide on Android devices, albeit limited to EU territories on iOS. It was Epic Games’ way of getting past Apple’s ban of Fortnite on iOS, although it’s also part of ongoing contentions between the two, with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney acting openly hostile towards Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem on mobile app distribution and access.

Where relaunching Fortnite on iOS was the initial effort of the Epic Games Store app, the group is now aggressively expanding its plans for EGS on mobile devices.

Source: Epic Games

The Epic Games company had more going on at the Unreal Fest event. It was during the keynote of that event that the company announced its Launch Everywhere developer incentive, which would provide developers with lower percentages paid to Epic Games in royalties on Unreal Engine games that launch simultaneously (or first) on Epic Games Store alongside other PC and mobile platforms.

With Epic attempting to lure further developers into its ecosystem, it will be interesting to see if the group can meet its lofty goals by early 2025 with the Epic Games Store app. Stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews as they drop.